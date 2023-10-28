News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield schools Ofsted: All latest ratings by inspectors for schools and nurseries

A very positive month for Sheffield's schools and nurseries, with quite a few upgraded back up to 'Good'.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th Oct 2023, 05:15 BST

It was a strong month for Ofsted reports for Sheffield's schools and nurseries across September and October.

There were some great success stories coming out of the Steel City's classrooms in the past month according to inspectors.

They included Meynell Community Primary School, which after holding on to a 'Requires Improvement' rating since 2015 has now been upgraded to 'Good' and praised as "a school in which pupils develop a sense of emotional and physical safety".

There was also Marsh Lane Primary School, which with the latest report has now been rated 'Good' for 14 years straight.

And Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten, which in February 2022 was rated 'Inadequate', has been rated 'Good' once again after 18 months of work.

In a story that will be one to watch, the one Sheffield nursery on this list that was rated 'Inadequate' - Hackenthorpe Hall Nursery - was massively supported by its parents after the report. Its manager, Emma Brown, has rejected the findings and is taking her complaints all the way to Parliament.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings published for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries between August 15 and September 19, 2023.

Holgate Meadows was found inadequate in June 2022 and has been in special measures ever since. Since then, it has also emerged the school has run up a £2.4m deficit in the past year and made more than a dozen teaching assistants redundant. A new monitoring report published on September 20 says progress is being made to bring Holgate Meadows back up to scratch, with compliments paid to nearly every aspect of school life - but more improvements are needed to shake of its 'special measures' status. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/25/126712

1. Holgate Meadows School - Inadequate, monitoring visit

Holgate Meadows was found inadequate in June 2022 and has been in special measures ever since. Since then, it has also emerged the school has run up a £2.4m deficit in the past year and made more than a dozen teaching assistants redundant. A new monitoring report published on September 20 says progress is being made to bring Holgate Meadows back up to scratch, with compliments paid to nearly every aspect of school life - but more improvements are needed to shake of its 'special measures' status. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/25/126712 Photo: Alastair Ulke

Marsh Lane Primary School maintained its 'Good' rating in a report published on September 25, meaning is has now been rated as good for 14 years straight. Inspectors said: "This is an inclusive and friendly school where pupils succeed. Leaders have created an ethos that nurtures and supports pupils. Pupils say that they are happy to come to school." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/112544

2. Marsh Lane Primary School - Maintained Good

Marsh Lane Primary School maintained its 'Good' rating in a report published on September 25, meaning is has now been rated as good for 14 years straight. Inspectors said: "This is an inclusive and friendly school where pupils succeed. Leaders have created an ethos that nurtures and supports pupils. Pupils say that they are happy to come to school." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/112544

Congratulations to Meynell Community Primary School, which in its latest report on September 25 was upgraded to Good after being rated 'Requires Improvement' since 2015. The report reads: "This is a school in which pupils develop a sense of emotional and physical safety. They are surrounded by adults who care about them and want them to achieve and succeed." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/139336

3. Meynell Community Primary School - Good up from Requires Improvement

Congratulations to Meynell Community Primary School, which in its latest report on September 25 was upgraded to Good after being rated 'Requires Improvement' since 2015. The report reads: "This is a school in which pupils develop a sense of emotional and physical safety. They are surrounded by adults who care about them and want them to achieve and succeed." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/139336 Photo: Google

The University of Sheffield Union of Students Nursery maintained its Good rating in a report published on September 25. Inspectors said: "Children are confident learners who develop excellent language skills at this diverse nursery. Families are greeted by their key person on arrival. Staff are warm and welcoming." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/300762

4. The University of Sheffield Union of Students Nursery - Maintained Good

The University of Sheffield Union of Students Nursery maintained its Good rating in a report published on September 25. Inspectors said: "Children are confident learners who develop excellent language skills at this diverse nursery. Families are greeted by their key person on arrival. Staff are warm and welcoming." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/300762 Photo: Submitted

