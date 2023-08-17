As students across the UK collect their A-level results, we have asked our readers what memories they have of this day.

Today, Thursday August 17, students across the country are visiting their colleges and sixth forms for the last time as they collect their A-level results and decide their next steps, whether it be university, an apprenticeship or straight into work.

On our Facebook and Twitter pages we asked our readers what their memories of collecting their A-level results were as they met with groups of friends and opened their sealed envelopes together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many, regardless of the results, the day is a cause for celebration as it marks the end of compulsory education and the start of a new life chapter.

Here are some of our readers’ memories on that fateful day.

The day you collect your A-level results is a memory that will stick with you.

Crying with joy

Gemma Louise said: “Crying when I got into the University of Reading! First choice, got exactly what I needed for it.”

Janette Hurst said she went straight to the pub.

Nerves

Liz Ralph said: “Locking myself in the loo to read the letter!”

David Button said “A nervous, anxious time but I shouldn't have worried.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Earley said: “Frantic! Had to scrabble through clearing to get a University place. Moved to Lancaster to study at St Martins College. Lasted to Easter the following year then threw the towel in but had made a friend who I still see regularly and got a job straight away as no school leavers were looking for work in April 1985. Six months later, met my husband there and have been with him ever since! So much for flunking my A levels so spectacularly and getting off the educational treadmill! Best thing I ever did!”

Indifferent

Nicky Clayton said: “Just another day.”

Mark Earl said: “Coming home from work for lunch. Seeing the envelope, leaving it unopened and going back to work for the afternoon. It drove my mother mad.”