Figures show Sheffield is on track for a record number of children being suspended or permanently excluded from school.

Data from the Department of Education shows a total of 4,721 schoolchildren received at least one suspension in the spring and autumn term of 2023/24, and 95 permanent exclusions.

Figures for these two terms alone outweigh what was seen in the entire academic years of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Sheffield is on track for a record number of suspensions and permanent exclusions from its schools in the 2023/24 academic year once data for Summer 2024 is released.

It also means, when the data for summer 2024 is released, it is almost guaranteed to set a record for the number of suspensions and exclusions in a year for Sheffield, beating 2021 when there were 5,054 suspensions and 92 exclusions.

Meanwhile, across England, there were 3,107 permanent exclusions in spring 2024, up two per cent on 3,039 in spring 2023.

In Yorkshire and The Humber there were 41,424 temporary school suspensions, an increase on last year, when there were 39,299.

The most common reason for suspensions and permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, the DfE said.

Previously, the Association of School and College Leaders warned in November 2024 that "whole system is teetering on the brink of collapse" in response to the number of suspensions.

Meanwhile, Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL, said in 2024: "There is clearly a very serious problem facing schools with rising incidents of challenging behaviour and in particular persistent disruptive behaviour, which is the most common reason for suspensions and permanent exclusions.

"This has become a great deal worse since the pandemic, where many children experienced disruption to their education and isolation that are continuing to have a lasting impact.

"In many cases, schools simply do not have the resources to provide the level of specialist support required to prevent behavioural issues from escalating and so we see this ending up with suspensions and permanent exclusions being used as a last resort."

Education minister Stephen Morgan said the surge in suspensions spiralled out of control under the Conservatives.

He added: "We have reached crisis point, but this Government is determined to turn the tide on poor behaviour, break down barriers to opportunity and ensure every child can achieve and thrive.

"We’ve already announced a significant £1 billion investment in SEND, committed to providing access to specialist mental health professionals in every school, and our new regional improvement teams will work with schools to spread the highest standards of behaviour across our classrooms.

"But we know there is more to do, and are looking closely at how we can go further to support teachers and drive up standards for all our children."