Parents only want the best for their children, and that often starts with checking the Ofsted ratings for the schools and nurseries in their area.
Here, The Star has listed all the schools and nurseries in Sheffield that published a report following a visit from the education watchdog from in May.
Among them are examples like Mercia School, which in a rare achievement scored ‘Outstanding’ in all areas in its very first rating, as well as Chaucer School, who after receiving a scathing report last year has been told it is on the way road back to Good again.
2. Chaucer School - Monitoring visit after "inadequate" rating
Chaucer School was rated 'Inadequate' last summer, which came as a shck after previous visits indicated they were on the road to "Good". A monitoring report published in May said the school is on its way back and improvements are being made, but there still a long way to go - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138414 Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ridgeway Under Fives Pre-School - Good
Ridgeway Under Five Pre-School maintained its 'Good' rating in a report published April 28, meaning they have been rated as such for over 10 years now. Inspectors said children were "eager" to get to school and there was a "hum of excitement" to see what was planned for them each day. https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY225752 Photo: Google Maps
4. Teddies Nursery - 'Requires Improvement', up from 'Inadequate'
Following an upsetting report in early 2023, Teddies Nursery, on Kenwood Park Road, was lifted out of its 'Inadequate' rating by Ofsted in report on May 5. Inspectors praised the "hard work" by staff to get things back up to grade. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY349210 Photo: Alastair Ulke