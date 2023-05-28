2 . Chaucer School - Monitoring visit after "inadequate" rating

Chaucer School was rated 'Inadequate' last summer, which came as a shck after previous visits indicated they were on the road to "Good". A monitoring report published in May said the school is on its way back and improvements are being made, but there still a long way to go - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138414 Photo: Brian Eyre