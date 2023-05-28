News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield schools: Here are all the Ofsted ratings in May for city's schools and nurseries

Parents only want the best for their children, and that often starts with checking the Ofsted ratings for the schools and nurseries in their area.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th May 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 15:17 BST

Here, The Star has listed all the schools and nurseries in Sheffield that published a report following a visit from the education watchdog from in May.

Among them are examples like Mercia School, which in a rare achievement scored ‘Outstanding’ in all areas in its very first rating, as well as Chaucer School, who after receiving a scathing report last year has been told it is on the way road back to Good again.

Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's schools and nurseries that were published between April 28 and May 28.

1. All Ofsteds for Sheffield's schools and nurseries in May 2023

Here are all the Ofsted ratings for Sheffield's schools and nurseries that were published between April 28 and May 28.

Chaucer School was rated 'Inadequate' last summer, which came as a shck after previous visits indicated they were on the road to "Good". A monitoring report published in May said the school is on its way back and improvements are being made, but there still a long way to go - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138414

2. Chaucer School - Monitoring visit after "inadequate" rating

Chaucer School was rated 'Inadequate' last summer, which came as a shck after previous visits indicated they were on the road to "Good". A monitoring report published in May said the school is on its way back and improvements are being made, but there still a long way to go - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138414

Ridgeway Under Five Pre-School maintained its 'Good' rating in a report published April 28, meaning they have been rated as such for over 10 years now. Inspectors said children were "eager" to get to school and there was a "hum of excitement" to see what was planned for them each day. https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY225752

3. Ridgeway Under Fives Pre-School - Good

Ridgeway Under Five Pre-School maintained its 'Good' rating in a report published April 28, meaning they have been rated as such for over 10 years now. Inspectors said children were "eager" to get to school and there was a "hum of excitement" to see what was planned for them each day. https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY225752

Following an upsetting report in early 2023, Teddies Nursery, on Kenwood Park Road, was lifted out of its 'Inadequate' rating by Ofsted in report on May 5. Inspectors praised the "hard work" by staff to get things back up to grade. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY349210

4. Teddies Nursery - 'Requires Improvement', up from 'Inadequate'

Following an upsetting report in early 2023, Teddies Nursery, on Kenwood Park Road, was lifted out of its 'Inadequate' rating by Ofsted in report on May 5. Inspectors praised the "hard work" by staff to get things back up to grade. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY349210

