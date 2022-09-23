News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield schools: All the Ofsted ratings for Steel City's school and nurseries from the past month

It’s been a good month for Sheffield’s schools as the latest round of Ofsted reports routinely came up positive.

By Alastair Ulke
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:05 am

The education watchdog has published 11 new reports into the city’s academies and preschools over the past month, many of them based on visits in June, July and August.

All but one of the sites saw their rating improve from a worse off score or maintain their ‘Good’ rating.

One nursery, St Thomas’, also managed to earn its third Outstanding rating in a row for 10 years.

Here are all the Ofsted reports published in the past month between September 20 and August 15.

Photo: Alamy

2. Lowfield Community Primary School

Lowfield Community Primary School, in London Road, received a short inspection on June 21 where it maintained its Good rating. Inspectors said the school was "a happy, diverse community".

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Croft Corner Forest School Nursery

Croft Corner Forest School Nursery, part of Holy Trinity Parish Centre in Dobcroft Road, was inspected on August 18 and maintained its Good rating, with a score of 'Outstanding' in its Behaviour & Attitude criteria. Inspectors praised the nursery's 'skilled staff team'. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193380

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Al-Mahad Al-Islami

Al-Mahad Al-Islami, in Darnall Road, is a Islamic faith school and received an inspection on June 14. It was able to shake off its Inadequate rating from 2019 and is now rated 'Requires Improvement'. In fact, the report was highly complimentary, but scored them down due to 'leadership of some subjects'. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193303

Photo: Alastair Ulke

