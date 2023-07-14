The price of buying compulsory school items like ties and PE kit can reach £90 a child – and that doesn’t include buying multiples sets.

Parents want to save all they can by buying school uniforms in stores – but there are always items you can only get from suppliers.

UK charity The Children's Society last month claimed parents spend on average £422 a year on secondary school uniforms, the majority of which is made up of coats, bags and sports kits. But even if parents can save a few pounds by buying their shirts, trousers and school shoes from supermarkets, practically every school enforces some sort of branded item with their logo that can only be bought from suppliers.

Below, The Star has examined the uniform policy of every secondary school in Sheffield as well as their suppliers’ prices and compared how much it would cost to buy one of every compulsory item – most often made up of ties, blazers and PE kit.

Where multiple choices are available for what students are required to wear – such as choosing between either a cardigan or a blazer – The Star selected the cheapest option. Any item not strictly compulsory, such as some jumpers or optional branded PE kit, is not included. Religious wear such as hijabs have not been included, but these are often also compulsory under the uniform policies.

On average, Sheffield’s secondary schools required parents to buy at least four branded items.

The most expensive was Birley Academy, where buying one of every required item – a tie, a blazer, a v-necked jumper, a PE top, a reversible games top and a pair of shorts – all with the academy’s logo – would come to £90.

However, this is all on the basis of only buying a single one of each item – as every parent knows, secondary school children grow up fast and will get their uniform dirty no matter what, meaning several sets of each item may be required.

Buying multiple sets of these items, as well as the added costs of shirts, trousers and school shoes – all of which must be within school policy – can add up to staggering amounts.

Experts say the items sold by schools are often better quality and will last longer than supermarket or high street brands – but children grow up fast, and new uniform is practically needed every year.

Most school suppliers also sell their own optional items like trousers, shorts and branded jumpers, that are not compulsory but will meet their uniform policy. However, these can be steeper than if bought from stores. For example, buying just one of every item from King Edward VII’s school uniform order sheet at their lowest possible price would come to £211.29.

Several schools, such as Westfield School, Sheffield Springs Academy and Oasis Academy Don Valley, operate a second-hand uniform offering where items can be bought for as much as £1 a piece to help families offset the cost of living.

It comes after the DfE passed legislation in 2021 claiming to “ensure school uniform costs do not become excessive”, and claims all schools will be compliant by September 2023, meaning a number of these schools may lower their prices by the new academic year.

Sheffield school uniform prices compared

2 . All Saints Catholic High School - £42.00, before PE kit (additional £51 on average) The compulsory items from All Saints Catholic High School amount to £42.00, made up of a school blazer (£24.25), school tie (£5) and a navy blue polo top for PE (£12.75). However, other restrictions parents will need to work around include a requirement to buy grey tailored trousers and pale blue shirts. Additionally, there are many optional PE items with the logo school that are "essential" to have for all weather. The school's sportswear bundle (£31.75 plus a single other item such as a branded reversible sports shirt (£16) or a mid-layer top costing (£17.25) will set parents back another £51 on average. Supplier site: https://www.pbuniform-online.co.uk/schools/all-saints-school.html Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Birley Academy - £90, including compulsory PE kit The cost of compulsory school uniform at Birley Academy comes to £90, made up of an academy tie (£5.50), academy blazer (£29), v-necked jumper (£16), an Academy PE top (£16), Academy reversible games top (£18.50), and Academy shorts (£5). Supplier site: https://pindersschoolwear.com/schools/248/BirleyAcademy Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Astrea Academy - £55.50, on including PE kit The cost of compulsory school uniform items for Astrea Academy comes to £55.50, made up of an academy blazer (£29), school tie (£5.50), and a V neck sweater (£21). It's worth noting Astrea Academy has a different school tie for every year, meaning parents will need to buy a new one each year. However, all new pupils at Astrea will receive their first blazer for free when they join. There is some flexibility in the PE kit, the costs of which include an academy track top (£19.60), branded shorts (£8), and school polo (£14.60). Supplier website: https://astrea-academy.myschoolgear.co.uk/ Photo: National World Photo Sales

