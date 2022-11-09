It’s something to consider as the deadline approaches for parents to apply for their children’s places at primary schools in the new academic year. Households have until January 31, to register their ‘preferred three choices’ with Sheffield City Council.
Wisewood Community Primary School was rerated as Good in its March 2022 inspection, up from its previous grade of Requires Improvement. Inspectors said leaders have "high expectations of all pupils" - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50186433
Meadowhead School Academy Trust, in Dyche Lane, was inspected on June 7 where it was rated Good in all areas, up from its previous score of Requires Improvement. Inspectors called it an "inclusive and welcoming school" - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50189179
Oasis Academy rose from Requires Improvement up to Good in its November 2021 reinspection, and was even rated 'Outstanding' in its 'personal development' category. Inspectors said it was "a welcoming school at the very heart of the community" - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50175978
Woodlands Primary School was rated 'Good' in all areas, shaking off its previous Requires Improvement rating. Inspectors said it is a school that "staff, pupils and parents are proud of" - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50180041
Limpsfield Junior School earned a Good grade in its March 2022, rising up from its previous Requires Improvement rating. Inspectors said the school had "created an ethos where pupils thrive" - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50183704
Greenhill Primary School, in Greenhill Main Road, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in 2015, but rose to Good in all areas in a visit on July 6 this year. Inspectors said leaders had "high expectations of pupils". - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193841
Norfolk Community Primary, in Guildford Avenue, was last inspected in 2016 where it was rated 'Requires Improvement". After converting to an academy, it was visited on June 21 this year and was scored as "Good", with inspectors praising its environment as a place where pupils are "well cared for". - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50193932
Yewlands Academy, in Creswick Lane, was upgraded from 'Inadequate' to 'Requires Improvement' in a visit from Ofsted on June 29, with inspectors acknowledging that the new leadership team were addressing issues. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50194295