The deadline for parents to apply for their children’s place at primary school is approaching. Households have until January 31, 2023, to lodge their ‘preferred three’ with Sheffield City Council. Earlier this week, The Star outlined which of the city’s schools were hardest to get into – but which are the highest rated according to Ofsted?

Below are the 16 Sheffield primary schools currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted to help you make the most ambitious choice. Meanwhile, Sheffield City Council has published this guide on how to apply for a primary school place for 2023.

It comes as figures show some of Sheffield’s outstanding schools have not been visited by the education watchdog in as many as 10 years.

These are the Sheffield primary schools rated as 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog Ofsted.

Seven Hills School, a special school in Granville Road, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in February 2017. The report said the school's leaders know their pupils "exceptionally well" and are "passionate". https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/2651929

Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy was rated outstanding at its latest inspection in March 2015. The report described it as a school where pupils make "outstanding progress".

Broomhill Infant School, on Beech Hill Road, was rated outstanding in its latest inspection - which, however, was in June 2011. At the time, inspectors said it "consistently challenges children to do their best". https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/1977321