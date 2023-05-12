Three prominent Sheffield schools could soon join trusts and be converted to academies according to meeting papers.

The agenda for an upcoming regional meeting of the Department for Education suggests three well-known Sheffield primary schools are set to join multi-academic trusts in the near future.

In all cases, it also means the school would be converted into an academy.

The first of the three schools is Anns Grove Primary School, in Heeley, which could be earmarked to join Mercia Learning Trust.

Anns Grove Primary School, in Anns Road, Heeley, could be set to join Mercia Learning Trust.

The next is Stocksbridge Junior School, which could join Chorus Education Trust. There is nothing to suggest the move would include or affect the nursery at its sister site, Stocksbridge Infant School.

The third is Grenoside Community Primary School, which could reportedly join Peak Edge Multi Academy Trust.

All three schools have been contacted for comment.

Grenoside Community Primary School could be set to join Peak Edge Multi Academy Trust.

All three schools are currently in good standing with Ofsted in their most recent inspections.

Stocksbridge Junior School is even rated ‘Outstanding’, although this is based on a visit in 2015 and it is awaiting a fresh grading.

If successful, it would mean the very few schools in Sheffield not part of an academic trust would be reduced further.

It comes as the parents of King Edward VII secondary school continue to protest their own ‘compulsory academisation order’ following its most recent Ofsted report, which rated it inadequate and resulted in the government ordering it to become an academy.