Staff at University of Sheffield International College vote to strike over pay and working conditions

Members of the University and College Union at USIC, which is owned by the private company Study Group, have overwhelmingly voted to initiate industrial action in response to employers' unwillingness to increase staff salary or holiday allowance, with 79 percent voting yes in a ballot with an 86 percent turnout.

The strike action could begin as early as March 29.

Despite being owned and operated by Study Group, the college is closely connected to the University of Sheffield as it uses its branding and provides preparation courses for overseas students who want to go on and study at the university.

Students from all over the world enrol to improve their English, study skills and subject specialism in readiness for their degrees and courses at USIC can cost up to £22,000 per year per student.

The union said the dispute is a result of Study Group not making any cost of living pay offer for 2021 and “refusing to equalise holiday allowance” to 30 days for all staff.

The union then asked for a four per cent pay rise for staff and an increase of five days holiday for the student experience team that will bring staff holiday entitlements in line across the college.

However, despite extensive negotiations, Study Group has failed to make any offer to settle the dispute, said the union.

‘Beyond disappointing’

UCU regional official Julie Kelley said: “This overwhelming vote for industrial action shows the strength of feeling staff have about these issues.

"It is beyond disappointing that Study Group has so far not made an offer to their staff to increase pay or make modest improvements to holiday arrangements.

"Further negotiations have just started and the employer understands what it needs to do if disruptive strike action is to be avoided.

"Our demands are not unreasonable and the hard-working staff employed by University of Sheffield International College deserve better.

"Instead of pushing their own workforce towards taking industrial action, Study Group needs to work with us to resolve this dispute.”