In a 10-minute speech followed by a question-and-answer session between him and students at Sheffield Park Academy, Nadhim Zahawi recalled the time he first came to the country as a child refugee, without knowing a word of English.

He said he started school when he was 11 years old, after he and his family fled to the UK from Iraq in the 70s, during Saddam Hussein's early years in power.

He said: "It was really hard when I started school… I tried to put three words together in my head to make a sentence to join in the class to discuss a subject matter. By the time I've made that sentence in my head, the subject matter has passed.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi delivering a speech at Sheffield Park Academy. Picture Scott Merrylees

"Like many young people, I picked up a new language for about eight to nine months, I started to learn and write the language but what really unlocked this opportunity for me was to start to think in the language."

He said he has come a long way from then until he went to university and studied chemical engineering and had a number of careers before becoming a politician.

He added: "Some of you know exactly what you want to do after leaving this brilliant school, others will try lots of different things and there's actually nothing wrong with both options.

"You find out what you're passionate about, what you really want to do and make two or three different things over a number of years, maybe more than that, that is a great thing. I'd say, go for it."

Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi (third from left) with Sheffield Park Academy Roland Freeman (fourth from left) and some of the students.

Visit encourages young people to think about their ambitions

He said young people in Sheffield should explore career opportunities that include apprenticeship pathways.

Mr Zahawi said: "There is an apprenticeship pathway, A-levels as well as T-levels, which is a fusion between A-level and an apprenticeship.

"There are also traineeships and there are apprenticeship degrees, and of course there are brilliant universities in Sheffield with university degrees."

Sheffield Park Academy principal Roland Freeman said the special visit has encouraged the young people to think about their own ambitions.

He said: "Mr Zahawi has had a very interesting and inspirational journey in his personal and professional life so we are delighted that he was able to take the time out of his schedule to visit us and share his experiences with our students and how he achieved his ambition, and the knowledge and determination that was needed on this journey.

"I know that today’s visit is something that will be very memorable for us all and has already sparked many positive discussions among our students.”

Sofi Buiya, the school’s head girl, said: "I found it very inspirational. I feel like the talk will help me move forward in life and I will definitely remember this moment. I want to become a cardiologist so I'm into the medical sector."