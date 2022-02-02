Union members at Sheffield Girls High School, in Broomhall, are threatening to walk out in protest of their employer’s plan to pull out of the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

A spokesperson for the National Education Union said teachers are “at least 20 per cent worse off” in annual pensions payments without the scheme in place.

The dates of the proposed walkout are yet to be decided.

The independent school is part of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) and the move would mark the first strike action in the trust’s 149 year history.

NEU Sheffield district and branch secretary Toby Mallinson said: “The finances of the Girls Day School Trust are sound, so there is no excuse to undermine the goodwill and future retirement prospects of their teachers by withdrawing from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

“Our members are very angry about the proposal and the way their employer is trying to force it upon them. They are clearly resolved to show their anger and strength by striking in order that their future is secured, and these proposals are abandoned.”

The union claims teachers have seen a “steady decline” in the standard of living in recent years owing to pay increases below inflation and a pay freeze last academic year.

It says losing the TPS would degrade their pay and remuneration as “significantly worse than local state schools”.