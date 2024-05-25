Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Government plans to cut the number of international students in the UK has led the decision.

Up to 400 jobs are at risk at Sheffield Hallam University, it has been announced.

The losses will affected non-academic staff first, with a voluntary redundancy programme due to launch in June.

Trade union Unison is urging SHU to do its "utmost to explore every possible alternative to job cuts".

The university said it anticipated a drop in international student recruitment which would require cutting back staff costs by up to 20 per cent to maintain a "healthy financial position".

A university spokesperson reportedly said in a statement: “Like all universities, we are having to make tough decisions about the way we operate due to various external pressures.

“In particular, the government’s actions to reduce the overall number of international students in the UK - despite the many economic and cultural benefits they bring - is making the financial picture for universities much worse."

Following the voluntary severance scheme in June, the university would undergo "some organisational changes", the spokesperson added.

Unison Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Vikki Garratty said: "Universities are facing a financial crisis but staff shouldn't have to pay the price.