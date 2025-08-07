A Sheffield university has responded to calls to use a 22-acre site for housing insisting options are “at a very early stage.”

Sheffield Hallam University said it was investing in Collegiate Campus and nothing had been agreed around longer term plans.

The university’s plans to move away from the plot off Ecclesall Road triggered a letter from Sheffield MPs demanding it is used for housing.

Collegiate Campus, owned by Sheffield Hallam University, includes seven listed buildings and has been estimated at £40m. | NW/Google

Hallam was gifted the campus - estimated to be worth more than £40m - in legislation when it became a modern university in 1992.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Hallam University said: “We have plans to invest in Collegiate Campus over the next year, to ensure we can continue to provide high quality facilities and award-winning teaching. This includes new simulated GP practices, mental health wards, art therapy studios and sport therapy treatment spaces.

“In terms of longer-term plans for the Campus, nothing has been agreed, and no decisions have yet been made. Work to consider options is at a very early stage.”

Last month, Sheffield MPs urged the university to allocate Collegiate Campus for homes to help the city council meet government housing targets.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, said: “Given the city council is - extremely controversially - looking to find sites for 3,500 homes in green belt, using more brownfield land seems an obvious move.

“Using Collegiate Campus for housing could provide income for Sheffield Hallam University - it’s a win, win all round.”

The site includes more than 20 buildings - seven listed - between Ecclesall and Clarkehouse roads.