Three Sheffield schools celebrate 'Good' Ofsted reports after academy conversion

Windmill Hill Primary, Greenhill Primary and Lound Junior all received Good reports after visits in June, July and September. These were the first routine inspections for the schools after they became academies and joined the Sheffield City Schools Partnership. Greenhill and Windmill Hill schools joined the partnership in February 2018, with Lound Junior joining in September 2021.

Windmill Hill Primary, in Chapeltown, was described by Ofsted as a “welcoming and inclusive school”, where “pupils are happy and feel safe, which means they can focus on their learning.” Inspectors added: “Staff are passionate and enthusiastic and pupils achieve well across the curriculum.”

Simon Plant, headteacher of Windmill Hill, said: “We are obviously very pleased with the report as it recognises the hard work and dedication to teaching and learning that is undertaken by staff and pupils each and every day. We reflect on our practise and are delighted that what we do is having a positive impact on children’s education, wellbeing and future.”

Pupils at Lound Junior in Sheffield celebrate their 'Good' Ofsted rating

Greenhill Primary was found to be ‘Good’ for the first time in 10 years. Inspectors found that “leaders have a clear vision for the curriculum as they are ambitious for what pupils will achieve and they have developed the curriculum to meet the needs of all pupils.” They also said relationships between staff and pupils are friendly, positive and respectful and pupils are safe in school as staff provide lots of support to make sure pupils are well looked after.

Scott Ellin, headteacher of Greenhill, said, “Over the last three years, the commitment and dedication of the staff team at Greenhill has been exceptional and has not once shifted from the focus of providing the best for the children that come through our doors each morning. I am so pleased that this effort and impact has been recognised by Ofsted.”

Lound Junior was the first school to be inspected this academic year, in September. Maintaining its Good status, Ofsted found that “leaders, including governors, manage the school well and that the Steel City Schools Partnership Trust has provided strong support.” Inspectors recognised the “strong culture of reading, the support for pupils with SEND and for the positive mental health of pupils as well as the strong partnership that exists between the school and its community.”

Emma Bellamy, headteacher of Lound Junior, said: “It is pleasing that Ofsted recognised the strong relationships between school and parents and I appreciate the support of our community. The broad and balanced curriculum was highlighted as a strength and at Lound we strive to give our pupils a well-rounded education to ensure they are ready for their next journey in life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Shipman, CEO of Steel City Schools Partnership. said “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hard work and determination of all our staff, pupils, Governors and the Trust in these three reports. The last few years have been challenging for us all, yet during that time not only have the schools survived they have thrived.