Sheffield Hallam Uni named ‘University of the Year’ for social mobility

The annual UK Social Mobility Awards provide an opportunity to recognise organisations that are making strides and creating initiatives to advance social mobility within their own workforce or beyond their own walls.

The University of the Year award recognised the work Sheffield Hallam does to proactively promote social mobility by improving access to HE, delivering wraparound support services for current students who require extra help to complete their studies, and providing leadership as an anchor institution in the region.

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Sheffield Hallam’s mission is to transform lives and I am absolutely delighted our efforts have been recognised by the UK Social Mobility Awards.

Sheffield Hallam University.

“Sheffield Hallam University is proudly a university of its place - we recognise our responsibility to support our local communities through all that we do.

“From our outstanding record on improving access to higher education to people from all backgrounds to our ground-breaking educational programme South Yorkshire Futures, we are supporting regional social mobility through our actions and leadership.”

In addition to educating more students from underrepresented backgrounds than any other UK university for five consecutive years, Sheffield Hallam leads South Yorkshire Futures, the largest university social mobility programme in the country, and is the host of the national Civic University Network.

The Network enhances the ways in which universities maximise their local impact, including improving education for school pupils and adult learners.

Tunde Banjoko OBE, founder of The UK Social Mobility Awards, said: “We are delighted that the UK Social Mobility Awards shows that there continues to be positive activity being conducted across the country, as corporate Britain comes together to drive forward social mobility.