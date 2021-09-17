More overseas students at Sheffield university despite challenges of past year

A report by Universities UK International (UUKi) and Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) found that the contribution of international students to the UK economy in Sheffield Central for the 2018/19 intake resident, was £290 million.

With international students accounting for 20 per cent of higher education students, there were concerns about the impact that the pandemic and Brexit would have on the numbers of incoming students this academic year.

Nicola Rawlins, group director of communications, recruitment and marketing at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Sheffield is a great city for students and as new UUKi research shows, international students bring both economic and cultural enrichment to the city.

Sheffield Hallam University.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic both at home and abroad, we’ve been delighted to see an overall increase in our overseas student recruitment for 2021, particularly for postgraduate courses.”

According to data, the total economic benefits of one year’s intake of incoming international students to the UK economy is estimated to be approximately £28.8 billion.

The University of Sheffield is ranked number five in the top five UK universities for international students, by Ivory research.

The university has been praised for its diversity and for being in one of the top ten most affordable student cities.

Professor Koen Lamberts, president and vice-chancellor at the University of Sheffield has previously told how international students contribute not only to the university but the wider community too.