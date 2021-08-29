Sheffield after school club praised for work during pandemic

Officials from Ofsted who visited Maskk – Manor After School Kids Klub – said the club, based at Temple Park Community Centre, on Harborough Avenue, have given strong support to the children in the local community and from further afield.

Ofsted inspector, Andrew Clark, said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, staff worked closely with the local authority and several charities to ensure that children received activities and resources to support their health and mental well-being.”

It follows the first inspection for the club since the pandemic, which took place on August 3.

Maskk, based at the Temple Park Centre, has been praised by Ofsted

In his report, published this week, Mr Clark said the staff team constantly aims to improve opportunities for the children in their care and regularly reflect on their practice and gather the views of children and parents to plan effectively for the club's further development.

He said they met the quality and standards of early years provision.

He added: “Children play happily together in this stimulating and welcoming club. Staff promote children's independence well. They support children to choose their own resources and create their own games and activities. For example, children decide to be a team of 'animal detectives' searching for bugs outdoors using digging tools, binoculars and magnifying glasses.”

Children behaved well and were polite and considerate towards others. Staff effectively helped children who find it difficult to manage their own behaviour to control their emotions.

He added arrangements for keeping children safe were effective.