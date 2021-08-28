Pictured at High Storrs school, Sheffield, where teacher Jenny Cross is seen working with pupils in the GCSE Textile Technology class, during the Easter holiday break.

These are the dates and times of open evenings for Sheffield's secondary schools

It’s the time of year that families are starting to decide what secondary school they want their children to go to.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 7:29 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th August 2021, 7:29 pm

And Sheffield Council education bosses have announced the dates of the open evenings for the city’s secondary schools for those who are looking at going to secondary school from September 2022.

Our gallery tells you the date and time for those schools, in alphabetical order.

1. All Saints Catholic High

All Saints Catholic High, 25 September 2021, 10.00-12.00pm

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Astrea Academy

Astrea Academy, 7 October 2021, 4.00-7.00pm

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. Birley Academy

The Birley Academy, 5 October 2021, 5.30-7.30pm

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Bradfield School

Bradfield Secondary, 28 September 2021, 6.00-7.45pm

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7