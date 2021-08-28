These are the dates and times of open evenings for Sheffield's secondary schools

And Sheffield Council education bosses have announced the dates of the open evenings for the city’s secondary schools for those who are looking at going to secondary school from September 2022.
Our gallery tells you the date and time for those schools, in alphabetical order.
1. All Saints Catholic High
All Saints Catholic High, 25 September 2021, 10.00-12.00pm
Photo: Google
2. Astrea Academy
Astrea Academy, 7 October 2021, 4.00-7.00pm
Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Birley Academy
The Birley Academy, 5 October 2021, 5.30-7.30pm
Photo: Google
4. Bradfield School
Bradfield Secondary, 28 September 2021, 6.00-7.45pm
Photo: Scott Merrylees