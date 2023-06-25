A Sheffield special secondary school where some of the city’s most challenged learners are helped into adulthood has been praised by Ofsted – again!

With the release of a new report, Seven Hills School, in Granville Road, has now formally held an ‘Outstanding’ rating with the education watchdog for 10 years, where it helps pupils with ‘severe and profound learning difficulties’ reach their potential.

In a glowing report published on June 23, inspectors have again praised Seven Hills as a place where “pupils enjoy coming to school”.

The newest report is only a monitoring visit and does not formally change the school’s grade, and inspectors noted the next visit will be a full inspection.

Seven Hills School, in Granville Road, was praised by Ofsted in a new report - but told its next visit by the education watchdog will be a formally graded one.

The report reads: “All staff foster warm and caring relationships with pupils… Leaders want pupils to become as independent as possible.

“Pupils enjoy coming to school. They benefit from an impressive range of activities to promote their wider personal development, including sporting activities, creative arts and community projects. Pupils have an extremely smooth transition through the school and into adulthood.”

One parent, echoing the views of others, commented: “The school has brought out the absolute best in him. The staff are amazing. I could not have wished for a better school.”

Seven Hills was rated Outstanding in February 2013 and has now formally held the grade for 10 years. Inspectors praised how the school created learning plans for every pupil, with English classes helping students to communicate and express their needs, a newly revised maths curriculum, and a huge range of musical education on offer.

The report reads: “Leaders support pupils well to prepare for life beyond school. Key stage 4 pupils are able to work towards a range of entry-level qualifications, including English and mathematics. Sixth-form students continue their studies with a ‘preparation for adulthood’ focus. Students learn independence skills, such as travel and shopping within the local community. Where possible, work placements are sought for students. All learners are supported effectively to move on to further education or adult social care places.”