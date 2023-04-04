News you can trust since 1887
These are the Sheffield primary schools rated as 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog Ofsted. Picture: Dave Thompson, PA/WireThese are the Sheffield primary schools rated as 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog Ofsted. Picture: Dave Thompson, PA/Wire
These are the Sheffield primary schools rated as 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog Ofsted. Picture: Dave Thompson, PA/Wire

Sheffield schools: 16 top schools in Sheffield rated outstanding by Ofsted - find out if your child's is on the list

All parents want their children to get into the best schools they can – but which are the best in Sheffield?

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST

At least according to the education watchdog Ofsted, an ‘Outstanding’ school is one that comes up gleaming in most, if not all, of their inspection criteria, and should provide the highest quality education and care for its children.

These are the 16 best rated primary, junior and infant schools in Sheffield.

The Steel City has had some amazing outcomes recently, such as Broomhill Infant School and St Catherine’s Catholic Primary which both maintained their ‘Outstanding’ rating in their most recent inspections this year.

However, take some of these ratings with a pinch of salt – as The Star has previously reported, some of Sheffield’s ‘Outstanding’ schools have now been waiting up to 10 years or more for a reinspection from Ofsted.

All being well, these schools will be just as good at their next visit – for now, their ‘Outstanding’ rating stands.

Seven Hills School, a special school in Granville Road, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in February 2017. The report said the school's leaders know their pupils "exceptionally well" and are "passionate". https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/2651929

1. Seven Hills School

Seven Hills School, a special school in Granville Road, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in February 2017. The report said the school's leaders know their pupils "exceptionally well" and are "passionate". https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/2651929 Photo: JPI

Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy was rated outstanding at its latest inspection in March 2015. The report described it as a school where pupils make "outstanding progress".

2. Porter Croft C of E Primary

Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy was rated outstanding at its latest inspection in March 2015. The report described it as a school where pupils make "outstanding progress". Photo: Google

Broomhill Infant School, on Beech Hill Road, was rated outstanding in its latest inspection - which, however, was in June 2011. At the time, inspectors said it "consistently challenges children to do their best". https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/1977321

3. Broomhill Infant School

Broomhill Infant School, on Beech Hill Road, was rated outstanding in its latest inspection - which, however, was in June 2011. At the time, inspectors said it "consistently challenges children to do their best". https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/1977321 Photo: Google

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), in Firshill Crescent, achieved an incredible result when it maintained its outstanding rating at its latest inspection in February 2023. The report said: "Pupils thrive at this exceptional school... Pupils are safe, happy, keen to learn and very persistent".

4. St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam)

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), in Firshill Crescent, achieved an incredible result when it maintained its outstanding rating at its latest inspection in February 2023. The report said: "Pupils thrive at this exceptional school... Pupils are safe, happy, keen to learn and very persistent". Photo: Google

