All parents want their children to get into the best schools they can – but which are the best in Sheffield?

At least according to the education watchdog Ofsted, an ‘Outstanding’ school is one that comes up gleaming in most, if not all, of their inspection criteria, and should provide the highest quality education and care for its children.

These are the 16 best rated primary, junior and infant schools in Sheffield.

The Steel City has had some amazing outcomes recently, such as Broomhill Infant School and St Catherine’s Catholic Primary which both maintained their ‘Outstanding’ rating in their most recent inspections this year.

However, take some of these ratings with a pinch of salt – as The Star has previously reported, some of Sheffield’s ‘Outstanding’ schools have now been waiting up to 10 years or more for a reinspection from Ofsted.

All being well, these schools will be just as good at their next visit – for now, their ‘Outstanding’ rating stands.

1 . Seven Hills School Seven Hills School, a special school in Granville Road, was rated Outstanding in its latest report in February 2017. The report said the school's leaders know their pupils "exceptionally well" and are "passionate".

2 . Porter Croft C of E Primary Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy was rated outstanding at its latest inspection in March 2015. The report described it as a school where pupils make "outstanding progress".

3 . Broomhill Infant School Broomhill Infant School, on Beech Hill Road, was rated outstanding in its latest inspection - which, however, was in June 2011. At the time, inspectors said it "consistently challenges children to do their best".

4 . St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam) St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), in Firshill Crescent, achieved an incredible result when it maintained its outstanding rating at its latest inspection in February 2023. The report said: "Pupils thrive at this exceptional school... Pupils are safe, happy, keen to learn and very persistent".