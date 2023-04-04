Sheffield schools: 16 top schools in Sheffield rated outstanding by Ofsted - find out if your child's is on the list
All parents want their children to get into the best schools they can – but which are the best in Sheffield?
At least according to the education watchdog Ofsted, an ‘Outstanding’ school is one that comes up gleaming in most, if not all, of their inspection criteria, and should provide the highest quality education and care for its children.
These are the 16 best rated primary, junior and infant schools in Sheffield.
The Steel City has had some amazing outcomes recently, such as Broomhill Infant School and St Catherine’s Catholic Primary which both maintained their ‘Outstanding’ rating in their most recent inspections this year.
However, take some of these ratings with a pinch of salt – as The Star has previously reported, some of Sheffield’s ‘Outstanding’ schools have now been waiting up to 10 years or more for a reinspection from Ofsted.
All being well, these schools will be just as good at their next visit – for now, their ‘Outstanding’ rating stands.