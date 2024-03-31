Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than half of Sheffield's special schools for the most vulnerable children in the city were over capacity last year.

Data from the Department for Education shows nearly two-thirds of schools for children with SEND - special educational needs and disabilities - were full or overcrowded across England, with a union warning a lack of funding is letting down children.

In the the report by the Press Association, figures show seven of the 13 special schools in Sheffield were over capacity in the 2022-23 school year. Which schools were overcrowded was not included. The Star has asked for clarification.

Meanwhile, across England, 63 per cent of 1,077 special schools had at least met capacity, with around 4,000 more pupils than places.

The Department for Education said this "may be a result of the way capacity has been measured, which does not take account of type of need."

But Rob Williams, senior policy adviser at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the figures represent a "complete mismatch" between the needs of these children and the funding available to schools and local authorities.

He said: "There are simply not enough special schools for pupils who need more specialist support.

"Many children are therefore instead being placed in mainstream schools which may themselves be over capacity, and may not have the staff, expertise or resources needed to offer the best possible education and support."

Mr Williams urged increased funding for children with special educational needs.

Earlier this month, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan admitted to school and college leaders the Government had not done enough for SEND children.

Speaking to the Association of School and College Leaders annual conference, Ms Keegan said: "If you look at special educational needs, we haven’t built enough special educational needs places or schools."

Addressing the same conference, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the challenge facing children with special educational needs or a disability was "enormous", and it would take time for Labour to "turn that around".

The figures further show nearly a quarter of state secondary schools across England were full or overcrowded, largely unchanged from a year before.

Meanwhile, 17 per cent of primary schools across the country were facing the same issue, with 38 of them in Sheffield.

In the Spring Budget the Chancellor promised £105million over the next four years to build more than a dozen new special free schools.