4 . Skyla and Hudson Ball

"These nominees are a brilliant brother and sister combo! They are supported in their development of CARE for others by their equally brilliant parents who engage their children in demonstrating acts of kindness across the community from leaving surprise homemade gifts to beautiful messages and actions that help to make lives better such as for the elderly who live in Arbourthorne. They are true Community ambassadors, so they are nominated together! "The sister in this duo lights up the room with her warmth and kindness. She shows a heart-warming awareness of the needs of others on a daily basis and nothing is too much trouble. She will always notice when someone is in need and is intuitive in providing the care that the individual needs at that time. She shows maturity beyond her years and is truly selfless in her acts of kindness. She will use her voice to help others when needed but knows when a subtle, quiet approach is more effective. She is a friend to all no matter what. She shows kindness, empathy, compassion in abundance every day and has a true heart of gold. "The brother from this duo has joined in several fundraising activities this year, working together to raise funds to help both adults and children in our own and other countries who have suffered a natural disaster. He took part in a sponsored silence which isn’t easy because he LOVES to talk! "Their maturity is beyond their years. The world needs more people like this dynamic duo to light the way!"