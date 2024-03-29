A Sheffield primary school made an occasion of celebrating its kindest, most-thoughtful young learners with an awards night.
Arbourthorne Primary School created its own 'Heart of Gold' award to reward pupils for every good deed they did to help others - with a trophy to lift for the most deserving of all.
Pupils could nominate one other for going above and beyond to be caring and thoughtful towards people in school and in their community. Creative fundraising, random acts of kindness and teaching new skills to younger children were all some of the highlights.
See our gallery below for all the photos from the evening and some of the children who won a Heart of Gold award.
The school shone a spotlight and gave these children and their family a celebratory evening to remember with personalised cakes, a goody bag and a copy of 'Every little Kindness' by author Marta Bartoij. The event was an opportunity for the school to celebrate some of the most outstanding children and thank them for their selflessness and care of others.
Twenty-three children and their wider families attended the glittering event to hear their nominations read out and be presented with a gift bag, trophy and certificate by members of a judge’s panel. Judges included the Chair of Governors Caroline Beattie, Louise Haigh MP and the school’s Learn Sheffield School Improvement Partner Diane Stokes.
Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley said: "I was delighted to attend Arbourthorne Primary School's Heart of Gold ceremony to see and celebrate all the good deeds that the children have been carrying out throughout the year.
"This is a great way to teach children empathy, responsibility and kindness and it is so important that this is recognised and celebrated."
Judges also chose one overall winner who was announced at the end of the evening who received the 'Mrs Jeynes kindness cup' which is awarded annually to the kindest pupil in school.
Mrs Jeynes, a teacher at Arbourthorne in the 1980s, left a legacy prize to the school. She was described by former colleagues and former pupils at Arbourthorne Primary as quite simply 'very kind' so the trophy was created to celebrate the heroes of our community. Mrs Jeynes' former colleague Mrs Diane Bailey and former pupil Zach Fenech presented the winners award to Alfie Stanniforth who was nominated for showing care to others during a very difficult time for himself when he lost his sister to cancer.
Families enjoyed a catered buffet and entertainment from a magician during the evening. Children walked the purple carpet to cheers and applause from the staff team, parents and families.
Headteacher Vanessa Langley said: "It is so important to celebrate and encourage children who give selflessly to others and show natural care and thoughtfulness to those around them.
"There were tears of pride from families, colleagues and friends of the school as nominations were read out and a strong sense of the community coming together to praise some of the amazing children who quietly oil the wheels of kindness and happiness in this school and community. We wanted to celebrate the unsung heroes who are brilliant role models for Sheffield’s community."
1. "She's effectively another member of staff in our classroom!"
Kennedy Stockwell being presented with her Heart of Gold Award by Diane Stokes, Lean Sheffield School Improvement Advisor.
"Kennedy’s contribution to the wider life at school cannot be overstated. She is effectively another member of staff in our classroom; she is supportive and helpful not only to her peers, but to the adults around her too. Her conscientiousness knows no bounds and often she will offer to complete a job before we realise it needs doing! She has spent her own time after school looking after her wider community by litter picking outside the school. She is also Miss Langley and Mrs Pediani’s special assistant in Sparkle and Shine assembly and never lets us down with her enthusiastic clapping and crowd rally! She is truly outstanding in all ways!" Photo: Arbourthorne Primary School
"Tyler is a ray of sunshine! His smile lights up the room and his laugh can be heard for miles. When he laughs, the whole class… and then the whole school laughs. He fills everyone’s heart with joy and happiness with his comic personality. He has been walking with increased independence this year and this is through pure determination. When he is walking, pride beams from within. He is a team player and shows this through the support he gives to the younger pupils in our integrated resource unit- The Hive. He can often be found playing games, offering them a friendly hand of comfort and care. Just to add…he has also cost Miss Langley a fortune in treats and hot chocolate!! She has loved the regular catch ups and chatting ‘Only Fools and Horses’!"
"These nominees are a brilliant brother and sister combo! They are supported in their development of CARE for others by their equally brilliant parents who engage their children in demonstrating acts of kindness across the community from leaving surprise homemade gifts to beautiful messages and actions that help to make lives better such as for the elderly who live in Arbourthorne. They are true Community ambassadors, so they are nominated together!
"The sister in this duo lights up the room with her warmth and kindness. She shows a heart-warming awareness of the needs of others on a daily basis and nothing is too much trouble. She will always notice when someone is in need and is intuitive in providing the care that the individual needs at that time. She shows maturity beyond her years and is truly selfless in her acts of kindness. She will use her voice to help others when needed but knows when a subtle, quiet approach is more effective. She is a friend to all no matter what. She shows kindness, empathy, compassion in abundance every day and has a true heart of gold.
"The brother from this duo has joined in several fundraising activities this year, working together to raise funds to help both adults and children in our own and other countries who have suffered a natural disaster. He took part in a sponsored silence which isn’t easy because he LOVES to talk!
"Their maturity is beyond their years. The world needs more people like this dynamic duo to light the way!"
