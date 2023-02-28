News you can trust since 1887
Secondary schools Sheffield: All Ofsted ratings as children find out tomorrow which 'big school' they got into

Sheffield parents and pupils will find out tomorrow if they have gotten into their choice of secondary school.

By Alastair Ulke
2 minutes ago

Every parent wants their little one to go to the best ‘big school’ they can. So when they pick their top three preferences for the new academic year, it can make finding out on March 1 a momentous day.

Below, we’ve listed all the secondary schools in Sheffield to help parents touch base with how well rated their options were this year.

1. It's time to find out what 'big school' pupils are going to

March 1 is the day parents and pupils find out what 'big school' they're starting at this September as secondary school allocations are published. File photo by Dave Thompson, PA/Wire

2. All Saints Catholic High School, Granville Road

All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, was maintained its 'Good' rating when it was revisited by Ofsted in April 2018. Inspectors said: "You have ambitious targets for the school and a clear picture of what needs to be done to achieve your goals."

3. Astrea Academy - Good

Astrea Academy Sheffield, in Andover Street, was rated Good in its first Ofsted inspection, published January 27. However, inspectors felt that detentions were handed out too easily.

4. Birley Academy - Requires Improvement

The Birley Academy was rated Requires Improvement in a report published in February 2020, shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unusually, it has not published any monitoring visits since then, which normally happen within a year of an RI report.

