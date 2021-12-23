Santa Dash and Christmas jumper day at Westways school raise £2,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital
Festive youngsters from a Sheffield school have raised thousands of pounds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Pupils from Westways Primary School, on Western Road, Crookes, ran a series of events during the last few days of the school term to give the hospital a seasonal cash boost.
Firstly, every child in the school was tasked with getting sponsored to complete The Westways Santa Dash – a sponsored run around the playground wearing festive clothes and set to Christmas music. The playground was also decorated in snowflakes decorated by the children.
The school followed that up with its annual Christmas jumper day, with children bringing in more donations to wear a seasonally-themed jumper.
By the end of term, the school had raised £2,009 for the hospital.
David Millns, PE and school sport specialist at the school, said everyone there was delighted.
“Both events just showed how caring, compassionate and enthusiastic the Westways children are,” he added.