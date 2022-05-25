Rotherham headteacher “delighted” after school’s new 3G pitches unanimously approved

Wales High School has been given permission to install a new 3g pitch with associated fencing and floodlighting on a sports field which is currently used for football and athletics during the summer months.

The pitch, which will include six 15m high floodlights and 4.5m high fence, will be used by both Kiveton Park Football Club and Wales High School according to a report to the planning board.

Pepe Di’lasio , headteacher of Wales High School said he is “absolutely delighted” that work will shortly begin on the pitch.

“We are absolutely delighted to confirm that following the granting of planning permission, work is expected to start very soon to deliver a new, state of the art, all-weather full-size football pitch at Wales High School, which will provide world class facilities for our students and our surrounding communities,” said Mr Di’lasio.

“This exciting development will enable us to widen participation in sport and physical activity as well as supporting the associated benefits to mental wellbeing.

“This significant investment, supported by The Football Foundation, will deliver lasting benefits for many years to come.”

A noise assessment states that “noise levels at receivers were predicted to fall below the adopted criteria during the proposed use periods,” and a light impact assessment indicates that “light spillage will be minimal and not harm neighbouring amenity”.

Nine letters of objection were submitted, on the grounds of “unacceptable” hours of use, light and noise pollution, and the proximity of the pitch to Horseshoe Close.

However, 26 letters of support were submitted, stating the the proposed pitch will be a “good facility” for youngsters, will improve physical activity and mental health, and “supports the growing football club and improves school facilities”.

A design and access statement, submitted on the applicant’s behalf by Smith Construction states that the pitch’s proposed opening times are Monday to Friday 9am to 10pm, and weekends and bank holidays 9am to 6pm.

The report adds that the field has been in use since the 1960s when Wales High School was first constructed and a”s such has a long history of sport taking place on site.

“Whilst some noise will be heard this is not considered to be excessive and is not unusual from a long-standing sporting location.

“Whilst clearly such a 3G pitch will generate more use with the associated noise from players and spectators, which may be heard by some neighbouring residents, this has to be weighed against the significant benefits of the scheme by providing important all weather recreation facilities.”