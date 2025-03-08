The ROC Cafe: Visit the Rotherham park cafe where young SEN students learn life skills in the kitchen

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:01 BST

Visitors to Ulley Country Park are enjoying tasty homemade treats, thanks to a pioneering social enterprise that is helping students with special educational needs and disabilities to prepare for life after college.

The ROC Café by Rotherham Opportunities College is operated by students with physical disabilities and/or SEN under the watchful eye of catering co-ordinator, Gaynor Cooper. The café operates every Tuesday and Thursday.

A cafe at a Rotherham country park is teaching students with SEN and physical disabilities life skills by giving them work in 'The ROC Cafe,' operated by Rotherham Opportunities College.
A cafe at a Rotherham country park is teaching students with SEN and physical disabilities life skills by giving them work in 'The ROC Cafe,' operated by Rotherham Opportunities College. | Rotherham Opportunities College

Since opening its doors last summer, the ROC Café has helped more than 40 students to develop practical life skills, with the underlying aim of helping them to live as independently as possible in adulthood, as well as securing future employment within the hospitality industry.

Students learn how to serve customers, prepare food and pick up retail service skills like handling money.

Many of the snacks and treats sold in the ROC Café are prepared by students in college using locally sourced produce.

The cafe teaches its young employees life and retail skills such as preparing food, handling money and customer service.
The cafe teaches its young employees life and retail skills such as preparing food, handling money and customer service. | Rotherham Opporunities Cafe

The café has also received rave reviews from visitors to the park, as well as achieving a five-star food hygiene rating from the FSA.

Dr Perdita Mousely, principal of Rotherham Opportunities College, said: “Many of our students look forward to spending time in the café, and for many it is one of the highlights of the college week.

“Our mission at Rotherham Opportunities College is to equip our learners with the vital skills to enjoy rich and fulfilling lives in adulthood, and providing work experience in a safe, welcoming environment has helped many of our learners go on to secure jobs in the hospitality industry after successfully completing their studies.

The ROC Café operates from Ulley Country Park every Tuesday and Thursday between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

“The café is one of a number of activities we deliver in college to help our students to feel connected to the local community.”

Based in Rotherham town centre, Rotherham Opportunities College is an independent specialist college that supports young adults aged 16-25 who have learning disabilities and/or autism.

