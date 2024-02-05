Places for little ones in Reception class at eight Sheffield schools could be harder to bag this coming year.

Sheffield City Council is considering cutting the maximum number of children who will be allowed in at certain primaries in September 2024.

The most severely affected - Windmill Hill Primary, in Chapeltown - could see its intake drop from 54 new pupils down to just 30, while many of the others could drop from 60 down to 45.

See our gallery below for all the schools that could have their Reception intakes cut, as well as by how much and what their latest Ofsted rating is.

The council says Sheffield is experiencing a fall in birth rates meaning fewer children are entering "big school" this next academic year.

By lowering the number of children who can enter certain schools, it means those pupils who don't get in will find places in Reception classes that otherwise would be critically undersubscribed.

The proposal will be heard at a meeting of the Education, Children & Families Policy Committee on February 8.

Birth rates have been on a slide in Sheffield and has become a major factor in the city council's planning over schools.

While 2015 saw the highest number of births in the area -with 6,582 over the course of the year - this number declined over the past decade to just 5,705 live births recorded in Sheffield in 2022. This was also the fewest since at least 2013.

Conversely, the city's secondary schools provision is being warned it does not have enough places and is at risk of not being able to supply every child a seat in class in the next five years due to a surge in birth rates that peaked in 2010.

Windmill Hill Primary School - 45 per cent Windmill Hill Primary School, in Chapeltown, could have its Reception class intake cut from 54 down to 30, a reduction of 45 per cent the most severe reduction on the list. The school was told it "continues to be Good" at its last inspection in September 2022.

Birley Spa Primary Academy - 25 per cent Birley Spa Primary Academy, in Hackenthorpe, could have its Reception class intake cut from 60 down to 45, a reduction of 25 per cent. The school was rated Requires Improvement in November 2019.

Concord Junior Academy - 25 per cent Concord Junior Academy, in Fife Street, could have its Reception class intake cut from 60 down to 45, a reduction of 25 per cent. The school was rated Good at its last inspection in 2023.