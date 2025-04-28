Phoenix School receives National Autistic Society Accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Phoenix School in Sheffield are celebrating after being awarded an accreditation from the National Autistic Society (NAS) in recognition of its specialist support of people with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The accreditation, known as Autism Accreditation, is an autism-specific quality assurance programme for those providing services to autistic people. The accreditation, which is recognised throughout the UK and across the world, is a way for organisations to show they offer excellent support to those with an ASD.

Phoenix School is the education provider for all young people admitted to Cygnet Hospital Sheffield. The team have been working towards attaining the accreditation since 2022 and the achievement recognises the person-centred and autism-focused nature of the service they provide.

The school had to fulfil a range of criteria and meet standards across four key areas including commitment and consultation, positive outcomes for the autistic person and sensory experiences.

Staff were praised by assessors for empowering young people with autism and giving them control and autonomy over their lives. They said support at the school was person-centred and activities available promoted the emotional well-being of every child.

The process started with a self-assessment audit of current practice which was completed collaboratively with education staff, autistic service users, and their families. This allowed staff to assess their baseline, highlighting areas for improvement as well as current strengths.

The education team used the findings of this audit to inform their next steps towards gaining the accreditation.

Rachel Rix National Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Coordinator for Cygnet schools, said: “We’ve enjoyed working directly with autistic people in our setting, as they have shaped our thinking and helped us to identify what we do well, what we could do better, plus many other small tweaks that we had never even thought about!”

In December, the school underwent a three day inspection from NAS assessors who interviewed staff, audited the school environment, spoke to service users and observed sessions. Surveys were also sent out to autistic service users and their families to gain their views on the support that is available at Phoenix School.

As part of the feedback process of the accreditation review a parent said: “The staff really got to know my child, and took time to understand his behaviours and his barriers. They tried lots of adaptations which meant that he was able to go to the classroom and work with a few peers and still feel safe. My child’s views and opinions were always considered, and if it wasn't possible to do something staff explained why in a sensitive way, and offered other solutions. My child felt heard and valued in school for the first time in years.”

The report from the NAS stated: “Staff have a comprehensive understanding of evidence-informed approaches associated with good autism practice. They adapt these specialist approaches to ensure support is person-centred and tailored to individual abilities, interests, preferences, and challenges.

“Autistic young people and children develop skills in communication and social interaction, becoming more confident in carrying out tasks independently and being empowered to make their own choices, which enhances their control and autonomy in their lives.

“They enjoy a wider range of sensory experiences while developing regulation strategies to avoid sensory overload.

“The support enables autistic young people and children to engage in purposeful and enjoyable activities, promoting their emotional well-being and social inclusion.

“Proactive and preventative strategies are employed to help each individual avoid anxiety or distress and to understand and regulate their emotions.”

Rachel added: “The entire Phoenix School team were thrilled to receive Accredited status in the Autism Specialist Award category.

“The NAS provided quality feedback on their observations and the decision making process of the committee. Overall the feedback was very positive, giving constructive points for areas of growth.

“The changes and improvements that we have made over the two-year process will make our provision better for all of our students, not only our autistic students. The Phoenix School will endeavour to maintain high quality support for autistic service users.

“The team are already working towards implementing strategies based on the advice of the report, such as the introduction of communication boards to aid non-verbal interactions.”

Christine Flintoft-Smith, Head of Autism Accreditation and Projects at the National Autistic Society, said: “We are delighted that Phoenix School has achieved the Autism Specialist Award. The team should be exceptionally proud of their achievement and commitment towards improving support for autistic people.”