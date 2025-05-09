Park Academy: 80s style solution to boost size of popular Sheffield school

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 06:49 BST
A popular Sheffield school, one of the city’s biggest, is hoping to expand - using an 80s style solution.

Park Academy, on Beaumont Road North, Manor, is looking to bring in mobile buildings to provide a new block of six classrooms on its site.

Mobile classrooms were a popular measure to bring extra teaching space into schools quickly in the 1970s and 1980s, and were a feature at schools across the city for some time, before a wave of new buildings were put in place.

Now Park Academy has applied for planning permission to bring in a block of six classrooms, which would be dropped into a space next to the main building, on the Prince of Wales Road side of the site.

Aerial picture shows the concreted area at the bottom left where a mobile building could be sited. Photo: GoogleAerial picture shows the concreted area at the bottom left where a mobile building could be sited. Photo: Google
Aerial picture shows the concreted area at the bottom left where a mobile building could be sited. Photo: Google | Google

Under the plans, the six 56 square metre classrooms would be grouped in a two storey block, with three on each floor. Each floor would also have a toilet block, the girls’ downstairs and the boys upstairs.

There would also be a covered block with stairs inside taking pupils up to the upper floor. The buildings would be grey, according to drawings included in the plans.

Aerial pictures show a sports court painted on the site where it would be placed.

A staple of all schools from the 70s to the 80s, mobile buildings like this were used for many lessons. Cold in winter, they had a bouncy feel as you walked about the floors, and precious little protection against noise. The buildings in the picture were Park Hill Primary School, Duke Street. Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture SheffieldA staple of all schools from the 70s to the 80s, mobile buildings like this were used for many lessons. Cold in winter, they had a bouncy feel as you walked about the floors, and precious little protection against noise. The buildings in the picture were Park Hill Primary School, Duke Street. Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield
A staple of all schools from the 70s to the 80s, mobile buildings like this were used for many lessons. Cold in winter, they had a bouncy feel as you walked about the floors, and precious little protection against noise. The buildings in the picture were Park Hill Primary School, Duke Street. Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield

Park Academy is part of United Learning, a national group of schools.

At its last Ofsted inspection in December 2022, Ofsted inspectors confirmed that it continued to be a ‘good’ school. In their report, they praised a range of aspects of the academy.

It is not the first Sheffield school to look into adding mobile buildings to its site.

Dore Primary School opened a unit in 2021 to accommodate what Sheffield Council called a “single bulge year group”.

The £300,000 unit at Dore was to create capacity for an additional class of 30 pupils, and was put in place for a seven year period to take that class through primary school from reception to year six.

And last year a planning application was submitted to put up a two-story block of four mobile classrooms at Yewlands School, on Creswick Lane in Grenoside.

