Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield school, one of the city’s biggest, is hoping to expand - using an 80s style solution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Academy, on Beaumont Road North, Manor, is looking to bring in mobile buildings to provide a new block of six classrooms on its site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobile classrooms were a popular measure to bring extra teaching space into schools quickly in the 1970s and 1980s, and were a feature at schools across the city for some time, before a wave of new buildings were put in place.

Now Park Academy has applied for planning permission to bring in a block of six classrooms, which would be dropped into a space next to the main building, on the Prince of Wales Road side of the site.

Aerial picture shows the concreted area at the bottom left where a mobile building could be sited. Photo: Google | Google

Under the plans, the six 56 square metre classrooms would be grouped in a two storey block, with three on each floor. Each floor would also have a toilet block, the girls’ downstairs and the boys upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would also be a covered block with stairs inside taking pupils up to the upper floor. The buildings would be grey, according to drawings included in the plans.

Aerial pictures show a sports court painted on the site where it would be placed.

A staple of all schools from the 70s to the 80s, mobile buildings like this were used for many lessons. Cold in winter, they had a bouncy feel as you walked about the floors, and precious little protection against noise. The buildings in the picture were Park Hill Primary School, Duke Street. Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield

Park Academy is part of United Learning, a national group of schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its last Ofsted inspection in December 2022, Ofsted inspectors confirmed that it continued to be a ‘good’ school. In their report, they praised a range of aspects of the academy.

It is not the first Sheffield school to look into adding mobile buildings to its site.

Dore Primary School opened a unit in 2021 to accommodate what Sheffield Council called a “single bulge year group”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £300,000 unit at Dore was to create capacity for an additional class of 30 pupils, and was put in place for a seven year period to take that class through primary school from reception to year six.

And last year a planning application was submitted to put up a two-story block of four mobile classrooms at Yewlands School, on Creswick Lane in Grenoside.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today