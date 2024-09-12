An angry mum says a group of school girls missed lessons on the first day of term - for wearing the wrong shoes.

Charlotte Byers, aged 39, claims her daughter 13-year-old Lillyanne was forced to miss lessons because her shoes had a gold and black bow on the front.

She says Lillyanne, a year nine student, has worn the same pair of £20 slip on shoes for the last two years to Outwood Academy Danum in Doncaster.

She claims she was forced to stay in a room on the first day of term and was only allowed to go to her lessons when she changed into a pair of shoes the school bought.

Charlotte says other students who refused to wear the different school shoes also missed lessons.

The school said its uniform policy had remained unchanged since last year.

Charlotte said: "School, who have no funding apparently, went out and bought a load of shoes. They made the girls wear shoes that were either too small or uncomfortable.

"Those that wouldn't wear a pair of shoes because they didn't fit, were then punished.

"They had to queue for miles to get in, they were searching them like dogs. This was the first day of school for some people, year seven is a massive transition.

"Imagine turning up on the first day, already riddled with nerves, and then being sent to a classroom - I don't think it's acceptable.”

Charlotte says she was informed about a new uniform policy, where students can't have any detailing on their shoes, the night before the first day of term.

She said: "I told the school and they said something must have gone wrong on their side because over 80 girls had come into the school with the wrong shoes.

"They had obviously only sent the information to only a few parents or didn't send it with enough time.

"I asked if she can wear the shoes for the rest of the year and they aren't allowed. She would be made to wear other people's shoes or would be put in isolation."

Charlotte has now bought Lillyanne a new pair of shoes but says that other parents might be unable to afford different ones.

She said: "My daughter found some shoes for £9.99 on Amazon so we got them, but not everyone is in a position to do that.

"They need to hold their hands up and say they are sorry and they know there is a cost of living crisis which is quite stressful.

"They should let it go for the school year and then do it next year with no exceptions - how hard is that?"

A Outwood Academy Danum spokesperson said: "We ask that all students wear their uniform as outlined by the uniform policy, and wear it with pride.

"The policy has not changed in any way and has been available to all parents and carers to consult over the summer, with an additional reminder of the policy being sent to all parents and carers in July.

"It is designed to be fair, equal and affordable to all families.

"Students arriving at school in incorrect uniform will be supported by the loaning of items from the school.

"Parents will be informed that this has taken place so they can assist with ensuring the correct uniform is worn in future."