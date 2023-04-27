Plenty of Sheffield schools have the best available rating from Ofsted –but many of them have not been reinspected in up to 10 years.
Between a backlog for the education watchdog, the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic and a former Government policy that meant ‘Outstanding’ schools did not need regular visits, many Sheffield schools have been waiting up to – and in some cases more than – a decade to prove their worth.
Here are the 11 Sheffield schools that have been waiting the longest to show they still have what it takes to be rated Outstanding.
1. Broomhill Infant School - June 2011
Broomhill Infant School was rated Outstanding in June 2011, and has not been revisited in 12 years - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107154 Photo: Google
2. Tapton School - Outstanding
Tapton School, in Darwin Lane, was rated Outstanding in its last inspection - in December 2012, more than 10 years ago. In that report, inspectors wrote: "Students learn exceptionally well." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138069 Photo: Google
3. Oughtibridge Primary School
Oughtibridge Primary School was rated outstanding at its inspection in February 2013, over nine years ago. In the meantime, it converted into an academy in May 2019 and has been waiting on a new rating for nearly four years. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/145832 Photo: Google
4. King Ecgbert School - Outstanding
King Ecgbert School, in Totley Brook Road, was rated Outstanding during its last inspection - June 2013, nearly 10 years ago. It is not known when it will be reinspected, but the watchdog had previously said it is working through its backlog. In 2013, inspectors said: "Students make outstanding progress". - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138841 Photo: Google