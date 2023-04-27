News you can trust since 1887
A combination of the pandemic and the historic rules for how schools are inspected means some of Sheffield's schools have not been visited by Ofsted in over 10 years.

Outstanding Sheffield schools that have been waiting up to and over 10 years for a fresh Ofsted inspection

Plenty of Sheffield schools have the best available rating from Ofsted –but many of them have not been reinspected in up to 10 years.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 27th Apr 2023, 06:09 BST

Between a backlog for the education watchdog, the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic and a former Government policy that meant ‘Outstanding’ schools did not need regular visits, many Sheffield schools have been waiting up to – and in some cases more than – a decade to prove their worth.

Here are the 11 Sheffield schools that have been waiting the longest to show they still have what it takes to be rated Outstanding.

Broomhill Infant School was rated Outstanding in June 2011, and has not been revisited in 12 years - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107154

1. Broomhill Infant School - June 2011

Broomhill Infant School was rated Outstanding in June 2011, and has not been revisited in 12 years - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/107154 Photo: Google

Tapton School, in Darwin Lane, was rated Outstanding in its last inspection - in December 2012, more than 10 years ago. In that report, inspectors wrote: "Students learn exceptionally well." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138069

2. Tapton School - Outstanding

Tapton School, in Darwin Lane, was rated Outstanding in its last inspection - in December 2012, more than 10 years ago. In that report, inspectors wrote: "Students learn exceptionally well." - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138069 Photo: Google

Oughtibridge Primary School was rated outstanding at its inspection in February 2013, over nine years ago. In the meantime, it converted into an academy in May 2019 and has been waiting on a new rating for nearly four years. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/145832

3. Oughtibridge Primary School

Oughtibridge Primary School was rated outstanding at its inspection in February 2013, over nine years ago. In the meantime, it converted into an academy in May 2019 and has been waiting on a new rating for nearly four years. - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/145832 Photo: Google

King Ecgbert School, in Totley Brook Road, was rated Outstanding during its last inspection - June 2013, nearly 10 years ago. It is not known when it will be reinspected, but the watchdog had previously said it is working through its backlog. In 2013, inspectors said: "Students make outstanding progress". - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138841

4. King Ecgbert School - Outstanding

King Ecgbert School, in Totley Brook Road, was rated Outstanding during its last inspection - June 2013, nearly 10 years ago. It is not known when it will be reinspected, but the watchdog had previously said it is working through its backlog. In 2013, inspectors said: "Students make outstanding progress". - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/138841 Photo: Google

