20 of the best schools in Sheffield rated outstanding by Ofsted - find out if your child's is on the list

From nursery to secondary school – here are the schools in Sheffield that are rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted education inspectors.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:39 pm

An ‘outstanding’ school will receive Grade 1 for most, if not all, inspection categories, meaning it provides the highest quality education and care for its children.

We've compiled a list of 20 schools in Sheffield that are incredibly popular with parents due to their top Ofsted ratings.

1. Beighton Nursery School

Category: Primary School Road, Beighton, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S20 1EG Rating: Outstanding Latest report: 22 July 2010

2. Brightside Nursery and Infant School

Category: Primary Jenkin Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S9 1AS Rating: Outstanding Latest report: 28 June 2013

3. Broomhall Nursery School

Category: Nursery 4 Broomhall Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2DN Rating: Outstanding Latest report: 13 June 2018

4. Broomhill Infant School

Category: Primary Beech Hill Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2SA Rating: Outstanding Latest report: 19 July 2011

