20 of the best schools in Sheffield rated outstanding by Ofsted - find out if your child's is on the list

An ‘outstanding’ school will receive Grade 1 for most, if not all, inspection categories, meaning it provides the highest quality education and care for its children.
We've compiled a list of 20 schools in Sheffield that are incredibly popular with parents due to their top Ofsted ratings.
1. Beighton Nursery School
Category: Primary
School Road, Beighton, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S20 1EG
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: 22 July 2010
2. Brightside Nursery and Infant School
Category: Primary
Jenkin Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S9 1AS
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: 28 June 2013
3. Broomhall Nursery School
Category: Nursery
4 Broomhall Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2DN
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: 13 June 2018
4. Broomhill Infant School
Category: Primary
Beech Hill Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2SA
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: 19 July 2011
