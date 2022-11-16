Outstanding Sheffield primary schools: City's top Ofsted rated schools as 2023 deadline approaches
Parents only ever want their children to go to the best primary schools each year - but which ones in Sheffield are rated the highest?
The deadline for parents to apply for their children’s place at primary school is approaching. Households have until January 31, 2023, to lodge their ‘preferred three’ with Sheffield City Council. Previously, The Star has outlined which of the Steel City’s schools were hardest to get into this for the new academic year this September – but which are the highest rated according to Ofsted?
Below are the 16 Sheffield primary schools currently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted to help you make the most ambitious choice. Meanwhile, Sheffield City Council has published this guide on how to apply for a primary school place for 2023.
It comes as figures show some of Sheffield’s outstanding schools have not been visited by the education watchdog in as many as 10 years.