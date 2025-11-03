The rate of children missing over half of classes in Sheffield did not improve last year, new figures show.

The most recent figures from the Department for Education show 2,382 pupils in Sheffield, or 3.2 per cent of all the city’s students, were severely absent and missing half of their school sessions across the 2024-25 autumn and spring terms.

File photo. More than one-in-five children were "persistently absent" from school last year, missing more than 10 per cent of classes. | PA

This is up slightly from 3.1 per cent in the autumn and spring terms in the previous school year, and the highest rate for those two terms since records began in 2016-17.

Overall, 19.8 per cent of students in the area, or one in five, were persistently absent, meaning they missed 10 per cent or more of sessions. However, this is down from 21.4 per cent in 2023-24.

The rate of persistently absent students across England stood at 17.6 per cent in 2024-25, an improvement from 19.2 per cent a year earlier.

And the increase in severe absence is most apparent for children with an education, health and care plan (EHCPs).

The percentage of pupils with EHCPs missing more than half of their classes increased from 6.6 per cent in 2023-24 to 7.3 per cent this year.

It comes as a demonstration highlighting children missing school after being failed by SEND provisions in Sheffield will take place outside Town Hall on Monday (November 3).

Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it is worrying severe absence has increased again, particularly for children with the most complex Send needs.

He added schools' efforts to improve attendance are challenging when schools are facing "intense financial pressures, staffing shortages, and difficulty in accessing specialist support, and this may be one of the reasons why we are seeing this degree of severe absence".

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said the new figures on persistent absence are a step in the right direction, but significant barriers remain for some children.

"Schools work hard to ensure children are in the classroom, but they cannot solve the root causes of absence alone. The reasons for severe and persistent absence often lay outside the school gates, including mental health challenges and societal issues like poverty," he said.

A DfE spokesperson said: "This Government is taking the action needed to get our kids back in school, with the biggest improvement in attendance in a decade last academic year.

"Absence is down, persistent absence has plummeted, and we are slowing the stubborn rise in severe absence.

"Through free breakfast clubs in every primary school, an attendance mentoring programme, and ensuring earlier intervention for children with special needs we are creating a school system that serves not just some children but supports every child to achieve and thrive."