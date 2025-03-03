Offer day 2025: Fewer Sheffield pupils get first choice secondary school - and 200 got none of their top three
Today is National Offer Day, when parents and children in Year 6 find out which ‘big school’ they will be starting at for the new academic year in September 2025.
Figures by Sheffield City Council today (March 3) say 89.02 per cent, or 5,978 pupils, were offered their first preference, and a total of 96.9 per cent of pupils got one of their ‘top three.’
However, there will still be a number of disappointed households in Sheffield today.
100 fewer pupils have gotten into their first choice compared to 2024, a dip of one per cent.
And, more children did not get into any of their top three preferences at all.
209 children today found out they did not get into a preferred school, compared to 145 in 2024.
Councillor Dawn Dale, Chair of the Education, Children’s and Families Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are delighted that, once again, so many children across Sheffield will be starting at their preferred secondary school this September.
“We know it will be frustrating for those that didn’t get their choice of school, but the numbers who don’t get any of their three preferred choices remains low. If that is the case, then the independent appeal panel will hear your case.”
What do I do if my child did not get a place at any of their preferred schools?
Parents of pupils not eligible for a place to any of their three preferred schools have the right to appeal against the refusal.
Parents affected by this are contacted directly by the council. Appeals will be heard from April onwards.
The deadline for parents to submit their appeals is March 28.
The Local Authority then uses waiting lists for pupils who didn’t get a place at a preferred school.
Guidance from the council is that parents “should be aware there is no guarantee” of obtaining a school place from the waiting list, but that there is “always movement” between March and September.
The waiting list will come into operation from today and will be maintained until December 2025.
