Police, called out to a popular Sheffield school, have confirmed an arrest was made after an incident outside the gates.

South Yorkshire Police officers were sent to Oasis Academy Watermead, on Barrie Crescent, near Shirecliffe, on Thursday morning, initially sparking rumours locally of a bomb threat and a knife. But those rumours have been denied by both the school and the police.

Officers have now confirmed they attended the school. They said the man outside the school, who had sparked concerns, was not found in possession of any weapons. They added: "He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly."

The school has also dispelled the rumours, making it clear that there was no bomb threat or knife involved.

Principal Nichola Smith confirmed police had attended, but added: "What we had was a visibly distressed young person. We immediately did all we could to calm the situation, support them, and get them help.

"All students and staff were fine and safe at all times and the incident passed with the young person receiving the help they needed from the emergency services."

One family told The Star what they described as 'worrying developments' had happened at the school, after hearing there had been a bomb threat and someone at the gates, describing it as having been a worrying time for families.