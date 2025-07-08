A Sheffield primary school wrote home to parents after a child reportedly threatened to “bring a knife” to class.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents of Norfolk Park Community Primary School were contacted Thursday, July 3, via the Class Dojo app, which the school uses to share information, informing them of two incidents that day.

Norfolk Park Community Primary School, in Guildford Avenue, has written home to parents twice in the last 24 hours over a pupil allegedly threatening to bring a knife to school on Friday. | Google Maps

One incident involved a teenager on school grounds who had behaved in “an inappropriate manner”, including swearing and using threatening behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second involved allegations that a child had threatened to bring a knife to school.

The next morning a second message was sent to parents, advising that the child at the centre of the knife allegations would not be in school that day.

Referring to the ‘knife’ threat incident, headteacher Cath Whittingham told The Star in a statement on Friday afternoon: “The school continues to investigate alleged comments by a pupil.

“Partner agencies are supporting the school, including the police. We want to reassure parents that keeping children safe is our priority. We are looking forward to the final weeks of term and all our normal end of the year activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no suggestion a knife was ever brought onto school grounds.

First message

The first message, sent at around 4pm on Thursday by headteacher Mrs Whittingham, told parents: “We are aware that many children will be telling parents/carers about some issues that have arisen during the course of the day.”

It detailed how early that morning, a “teenager” on school grounds behaved in “an inappropriate manner, including swearing and threatening behaviour.”

“This was dealt with at the time by the headteacher, and is now being followed up by the police,” the message reads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norfolk Park is a primary school with children aged between two and 11.

That same day, several pupils reportedly told staff that “an angry child” had threatened to “bring a knife to school” on Friday.

The first message continued: “We have also been made aware that some of the older children reported this afternoon that an angry child had made a comment about bringing a knife into school.

“This has been followed up and the parents of the child alleged to have made the comment have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The child concerned will be checked by parents in front of staff when they arrive at school to make sure that the threatening comment is not any more than angry words.

“Staff will monitor the situation very closely and additional supervision of the child alleged to have made the comment will be in place.”

It comes following the alleged murder of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose, 15, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School.

A 15-year-old boy charged with his murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is standing trial at Sheffield Crown Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second message

The second message was received by parents the following morning, with one parent telling The Star they believe it was in response to some households saying they would not send their children to school that day.

The second message reads: “The school is aware of the distress caused by anything that suggests that a child might bring a weapon into school and has taken action immediately in response a concern [sic] raised yesterday.

“The child causing concern will not be in school whilst the school liaises with the family and external agencies to plan next steps.

“Please reassure your child that they are safe in school and praise them for informing staff as soon as they realised there was a problem yesterday. Thank you for your support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full messages from school

From Headteacher Cath Whittingham on July 3:

“We are aware that many children, mainly in Key Stage 2, will be telling parents/carers about some issues that have arisen during the course of the day.

“The first was at the very start of the day and involved a teenager behaving in an inappropriate manner, including swearing and threatening behaviour. This was dealt with at the time by the headteacher, and is now being followed up by the police. Parents of the Norfolk children who were particularly involved have all had a phone call from school. All teachers were made aware of the need to have an age appropriate follow up discussion in class to reassure any children who had witnessed the incident and to give a general reminder to all children to immediately move away and go to an adult if they are ever in a situation where they feel threatened.

“We have also been made aware that some of the older children reported this afternoon that an angry child had made a comment about bringing a knife into school. This has been followed up and the parents of the child alleged to have made the comment have been informed. The child concerned will be checked by parents in front of staff when they arrive at school to make sure that the threatening comment is not any more than angry words. School staff will monitor the situation very closely and additional supervision of the child alleged to have made the comment will be in place.

“Please give children the opportunity to talk to you about anything they have seen or heard today that has worried them and reassure them that they are reassure them that they are safe in school. If you have questions or concerns, please speak to a member of the senior leadership team. Thank you for your support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Mrs Clarke on July 4:

“The school is aware of the distress caused by anything that suggests that a child might bring a weapon into school and has taken action immediately in response a concern raised yesterday. The child causing concern will not be in school whilst the school liaises with the family and external agencies to plan next steps. Please reassure your child that they are safe in school and praise them for informing staff as soon as they realised there was a problem yesterday. Thank you for your support.”