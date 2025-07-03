South Yorkshire homebuilder makes contribution to community summer event

Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently helped the community in Waverley enjoy its annual summer fun day by contributing to the event.

Waverley Summer Fun Day, organised by Waverley Community Council, took place on Saturday 21st June and provided local residents with a range of stalls by local businesses, food and drink vendors, and entertainers.

The event took place on Waverley’s new pedestrianised high street, Olive Lane, which will be home to a local store, opticians, vets, restaurant, nursery and a GP practice.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ contribution of £500 provided entertainers for the event, which included an ‘Ice Queen’, ‘Super Spidey’, ‘Bubble Fairy’, and a stilt walker, who provided enjoyment for all that attended.

Rachel Graham, Clerk to Waverley Community Council, said: “We’re delighted that Barratt and David Wilson Homes is providing a contribution towards the event, for the community in Waverley.”

Barratt Homes is building a range of properties in Waverley at Affinity, whilst David Wilson Homes is building new homes at The Waterside.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to help Waverley Community Council by supporting the Summer Fun Day. We hope our residents at Affinity and The Waterside were able to enjoy the event in their new community, and we are glad to hear the day was a great success.

“We are proud of the community here in Waverley and are excited to continue watching it grow as new residents settle in.”

Situated in the heart of the Waverley, Affinity and The Waterside offer a perfect balance of green space and connectivity. With easy access to the M1, Sheffield and Rotherham are a short drive away, whilst schools, shops, and the nearby Rother Valley Country Park enhance everyday living.

For more information about Affinity, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8468. To learn more about The Waterside, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8469.

For more information about developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.