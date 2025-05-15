A teaching union has weighed in on protests by pupils at a Sheffield school against having their creative arts classes cut.

Parents and pupils at Newfield Secondary School, in Norton Lees, are demonstrating against proposed reductions to drama, music and art classes, which would be cut short for Y7-9 starting in September 2025.

Striking posters calling on Newfield Secondary School to "save" the creative arts lessons appeared outside the school in late April. | Submitted

A group of seven pupils were held in detention for staging a walk out of class over the plans, and BBC South Yorkshire reports 300 pupils and parents gathered at the school gates on Lees Hall Road on Monday morning (May 12) to protest against the move, with many carrying home-made signs.

Rumours about the changes went unconfirmed for months, until a letter was sent home to parents on May 6 shortly after enquiries were made to the school by The Star.

It stated the subjects would be moved to a “rotation model” to make room for more core curriculum lessons like maths and English for Years 7-9, because “over 63 per cent of pupils left last year without English and Maths ‘good’ passes.”

Now, Sheffield’s branch of the National Education Union says it is “concerned” about the lesson plan and urges Newfield School and Mercia Academy leadership to respect and maintain the arts curriculum “as a key component of a happy, successful school culture.”

Pupils and parents have voiced their frustration at Newfield Secondary School after long-unaddressed rumours about cuts to creative arts classes were confirmed in early May. | Google Maps

A statement from the union released on May 13 reads: “Sheffield National Education Union is concerned about these changes to the curriculum at Newfield School.

“The school leadership say they are committing everything into attainment in Maths and English GCSE, but this is a complex issue with intersecting factors, including fundamental factors such as attendance and well-being.

“Raising attainment needs to be approached in a multifaceted manner by those leading school improvement. The creative arts can play an important role in supporting student wellbeing and engagement, impacting on success in the core subjects, such as English and Maths.

“Happy, rounded students who enjoy a rounded curriculum are more likely to engage well in these core subjects.

“There is also evidence from across the city of Sheffield that there is value given by schools facing challenges with attainment in the core subjects. These schools are placing financial investment into creative arts subjects for disadvantaged students in particular. The impact on the attendance, wellbeing and engagement of these students across the whole of their curriculum is significant.

“We therefore urge Newfield School and Mercia Academy leadership to respect and maintain the arts curriculum as a key component of a happy, successful school culture.”

Meanwhile, a petition on change.org calling on Newfield to “save our creative studies” was created on April 30 and has gathered nearly 1,500 signatures.

Mercia Learning Trust, which operates the school, was contacted for a comment.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the turst told the BBC: “We remain fully committed to a broad and balanced curriculum.

“All pupils will continue to receive full coverage of the national curriculum, and all current GCSE option subjects in years 10 and 11 - including music, drama and art - will continue to be offered with lesson time above national guidance.

“We acknowledge the strength of feeling amongst a small group of families, however many parents have already expressed their support for these changes.

“Newfield School has a strong track record in the performing arts and this will remain a valued part of school life.”