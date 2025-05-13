Stocksbridge Junior School celebrates ‘outstanding’ across the board

Staff and pupils at Stocksbridge Junior School are celebrating their recent Ofsted inspection in which they were judged to be ‘outstanding’ in every category.

The school, which has received Ofsted’s highest accolade in every inspection for the last 28 years, once again impressed inspectors at the latest visit on 25 and 26 March 2025. Inspectors found a “warm and nurturing school” - an “inspiring place to learn”.

Stocksbridge Junior School pupils received warm praise in the report for their “impressively high achievement across the curriculum”. They “love coming to school” and are “proud of their work”. The inspectors reported that pupils were extremely well behaved and “accepting and tolerant of others”. On leaving primary school, they are confident and well prepared for secondary school.

Staff also came in for glowing reviews. They were found to have excellent subject knowledge, delivering the curriculum with “skill and confidence”. Stocksbridge Junior School is a “truly inclusive” place with support for all pupils, regardless of their learning needs, enabling them all to achieve highly together.

Samantha Gaymond, Headteacher of Stocksbridge Junior School together with pupils at the school

A key element of the school’s success was the vision and ambition collectively shared by leaders, governors and members of Chorus Education Trust, of which the school is a part.

Samantha Gaymond, Headteacher said: “I am enormously proud of the Stocksbridge Junior School community. Our amazing pupils, staff, parents and carers, governors and Chorus Trust team have worked together to continue to deliver the excellence from which our children have benefitted for nearly 30 years. Together, they make our school a place that we all love coming to every day.

“We are looking forward to welcoming future generations of children to our school family – the future’s bright at Stocksbridge Junior School!”