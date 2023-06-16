An angry parent has launched a campaign over ‘outdated, sexist and uncomfortable’ uniforms at her daughter’s Sheffield school.

Denika Hibberd wants changes at Newfield School, after her daughter was put in isolation for having cycling shorts which were described as ‘too short’.

Now she has set up a petition on the Government’s Change.com website, https://www.change.org/p/change-the-uniform-rules-at-newfield-school-sheffield

On her petition, she reveals that she is concerned her daughter missed out on learning at the school, in Norton Lees, as a result of the punishment, and said she had been told that shorts need to touch her knee in order to meet with the school’s uniform policy.

File picture shows a classroom at Newfield School when pupils were social distancing during lockdown. One concerned parent has started a campaign to change 'outdated and sexist' uniforms.Picture Scott Merrylees

She said: “I find the uniform policy outdated, sexist and completely uncomfortable especially for students with sensory issues.

“I’m not against uniform. I understand that it helps to provide an even ground for the kids and helps them be identified when out of the school grounds. I just think that making kids uncomfortable all day isn’t helping their learning. I also think teachers have far better things to do than be the fashion police.”

She has proposed a school uniform of plain black (no logos) jogging bottoms, leggings, trousers, cycling shorts, or football style shorts; black school polo shirt; school hoodie/ black school cardigan; and plain black trainers or boots.

She added she planned to forward the petition along with a formal letter of complaint to the governors.

Newfield School issued a statement on the petition. It said: “Newfield School’s PE uniform consists of a burgundy T-shirt, school logo sweatshirt or hoodie, and plain black sports shorts, knee length cycling shorts, or leggings. On days when students have PE on their timetable, students are required to wear the PE uniform to school.

“We understand the importance of individual circumstances and make sensible judgments regarding uniform compliance. We recently communicated the expectation of longer cycling shorts just above the knee. We regularly review our policy based on feedback from governors, staff, parents, and students.