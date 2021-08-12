Sheffield schools hail 'inspirational' students as they reveal GCSE results

Newfield Secondary School had three students who scored straight 9s – the top grade available – as record results were recorded for a second year running nationally.

One of its students, soft spoken and seemingly shy Jeremy Morgan, said he owed the success to his parents and his teachers.

The 16-year-old received the highest score for all nine subjects he took. They were history, maths, biology, chemistry, physics, Spanish, English language, English literature and computer science.

Students at UTC Sheffield City celebrate after receiving their GCSE results

He said: "It's been a difficult year for me and everyone else but I'm happy with the results I got today. Now I can go into sixth form and then hopefully to university to study medicine."

This is the second year that exams have been disrupted by the pandemic and grades have been determined by teachers' assessments instead of sitting exams.

Students were awarded grades by their teachers based on a range of evidence, including classwork, coursework and mock exams and graded on a numerical system from 9 to 1, rather than from A to E.

This is a grading system that has been brought in alongside a new GCSE curriculum in England.

A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A, with 9 being the highest result.

Newfield Secondary School headteacher Emma Anderson said: "We were really delighted with the results here at Newfield, we've had a fantastic year for our students with record results from a number of young people.

"Most importantly, the students got the results they needed to go to the next steps.. It's lovely to see our students here and to celebrate with them that we are moving in a positive way from what's been a really difficult and challenging disruptive year."

At Birkdale School, 26 per cent of grades awarded were 9s – the best possible – with two-thirds being 7 or better.

Standout subjects there included computing (80 per cent 8s or 9s), geography (three-quarters of grades being 9s); and the sciences (57 per cent 8s or 9s).

At Outwood Academy City, students excelled in subjects including English, maths, the sciences and languages.

Principal Andrew Downing said: “The last 18 months have been unprecedented and the way the students have handled the changing circumstances has been inspirational at times.”

Firth Park Academy headteacher Dean Jones said: “I am delighted for our Year 11 students – they have worked so hard, both this year and last year, despite all of the challenges and disruption that Covid brought.”

Nationally, Yorkshire and Humber saw the lowest proportion of top grades awarded out of any region, with 24.4 per cent of results being 7/A or higher.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Sheffield Council’s executive member for education, praised pupils for their achievements following an ‘extremely challenging’ last 18 months.

“Today is about celebrating all that they have overcome and marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in their lives,” she said.