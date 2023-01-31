A teachers’ union says up to 34 Sheffield schools will have picket lines at their gates tomorrow formed by staff on strike.

As many as 3,000 members of the National Education Union (NEU) in the Steel City will stage a walkout tomorrow (February 1) in the biggest strike by the education sector in a decade. Three more such days will take place in Spring, including on February 28, March 15 and March 16.

Teachers in the NEU voted for nationwide industrial action in January after demanding a pay rise in line with inflation and extra funding for support staff. They claim senior staff have taken a real terms pay cut by as £6,000 on average since 2010 and that Government cuts means classrooms are now overstuffed and without enough teaching assistants or resources to cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government officials spared an hour on Monday for last minute talks with union bosses, but these failed to make progress.

The NEU has shared where it expects to see picket lines outside Sheffield schools on February 1.

Will there be a picket line outside my child’s school for the NEU strike?

Now, The Star understands Wednesday’s strike will take the form of 34 picket lines outside Sheffield school gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This list has been issued by the NEU, and several of the demonstrations are taking place outside schools that have closed for the day as much as ones that are staying open or partially open.

The list of schools expecting picket lines tomorrow can be found below.

Union members are under no obligation to tell their schools if they are striking. However, membership of the union has reportedly grown to upwards of 30,000 since the vote was cast, suggesting the impact will be extensive nationwide.

Many academies have pre-emptively written home to parents to say which year groups, if at all, should come to class as usual. Many schools have not listed this information publicly online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Beck Primary School

– Bents Green School - Hollinsend Road

– Bents Green School - Ringinglow Road

– Birley Primary Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Bradfield School

– Byron Wood Academy

– Chapeltown Academy

– Dobcroft Infants and Juniors (two schools on one site)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Firth Park Academy

– Forge Valley School

– Handsworth Grange Community Sports College

– High Storrs School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Hucklow Primary

– King Ecgbert School

– King Edward VII Lower - Darwin Lane

– King Edward VII Upper - Glossop Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Longley Park Sixth Form College

– Lowfield Community Primary School

– Mansel Primary

– Meynell Primary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Monteney Primary School

– Nether Edge Primary School

– Newfield Secondary School

– Oasis Academy Fir Vale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Outwood Academy City

– Parkwood Academy

– Prince Edward Primary School

– Seven Hills School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Sheffield Park Academy

– Southey Green Primary

– Springfield Primary School

– Talbot Specialist School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Tapton School