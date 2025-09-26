National recognition for teaching assistant at Sheffield primary school

Hallam Primary School, based on Hallam Grange Crescent, is celebrating after one of its dedicated teaching assistants, Helen Rawlinson, was named Teaching Personnel’s Teaching Assistant of the Year 2025.

Helen, who works in the Integrated Resource (IR) unit at the school, part of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, specialises in supporting pupils with speech and language needs. She was presented with her award earlier this week in a special school assembly, where pupils and staff alike shared in the celebration.

The accolade reflects Helen’s outstanding commitment to pupils and her ability to make a lasting impact on their confidence, communication and learning outcomes. Her nomination explained that ‘parents are blown away with the work that Helen does and how she supports children to become communicators’. It also noted how ‘all of the pupils that work with Helen adore her and are keen to work with her and she always finds a way to help children who others have not found a way to help’.

The theme of this year’s award – ‘Read Together, Grow Together – TAs Making Every Page Count’ embodies the specialist work that Helen undertakes in speech and language, helping children to develop the vital communication and comprehension skills that underpin a lifelong love of learning.

Headteacher Jenna Ramsden (left) and Helen Rawlinson (right)

Helen’s career in education began by leading an Integrated Resource provision. After taking time out to raise her young family, she returned to the classroom through supply roles across a number of schools before joining Hallam Primary seven years ago. Throughout her career, Helen has always dedicated herself to working with the most vulnerable children, ensuring they receive the tailored support and encouragement they need to flourish.

The announcement of Helen’s award comes at the same time as National Teaching Assistants’ Day (September 26), a nationwide celebration of the invaluable role that support staff play in education.

Commenting on her award, Helen said:

“It’s such an honour to be recognised. It is a privilege to be part of a child’s journey as a teaching assistant. I work with children with such complex needs, and them allowing me into their world is so very precious and means I am helping give them a voice. Supporting children in developing their speech and language is incredibly rewarding, and I’m proud to be part of a team that makes such a difference every day.”

Helen smiling after receiving her award

Jenna Ramsden, headteacher at Hallam Primary School, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that Helen’s dedication has been recognised with this national award. Her specialist skills and her compassion for the children she works with are second to none. She embodies everything we value at Hallam, putting children first and ensuring every pupil has the chance to thrive.

“Teaching assistants play a vital role in the success of both children and the school. Their dedication, patience, and willingness to go the extra mile make a profound difference at Hallam.”

James Hambling, branch manager of Teaching Personnel, said:

“There are almost a quarter of a million TAs working in England’s schools, going the extra mile day in and day out, but their value is often underestimated. That’s why we run the National Teaching Assistants Day every year to recognise and celebrate wonderful individuals like Helen who make such a difference to children’s lives.”

Helen’s recognition also highlights the Trust’s ongoing commitment to developing and investing in its support staff. The Trust works to champion professional development opportunities for teaching assistants across its schools, including apprenticeship pathways delivered through its Institute of Talent (IoT). This investment ensures staff like Helen are empowered with the skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional support in the classroom.

Lee Barber, CEO of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, added:

“Helen’s dedication, expertise and compassion are exemplary. This award not only celebrates her contribution but also shines a light on the vital role that teaching assistants play in transforming children’s lives across our schools.”