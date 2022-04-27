Name chosen for new SEMH school at former Dinnington College

The new school, at the former Dinnington College, is due to open in September.

It will be the only one of its kind in the borough and will meet the growing need for specialist provision.

The new school will be called Elements, which was selected by staff and students at the Rowan Centre, who felt it represented the recognition of all the different qualities that the school will bring together to support young people to be able to achieve success.​Other names considered included Sunrise Academy, Inspire Academy and Futures Academy.

The former Dinnington College

A week-long online poll for people to select their preferred name attracted more than 730 votes.

Ethos Academy Trust (EAT), which was appointed to run the new 125-child school last month made the official naming announcement.​Jayne Foster, CEO of Ethos Academy Trust said, ‘We are delighted with the name of Elements Academy for the new school. In particular, we are thrilled that the chosen name was the first choice for many of the pupils and staff who will be part of the academy.’​Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “A lot of hard work and investment has gone in to creating this new specialist provision, so it’s exciting to see everything coming together, with the building work now almost complete, a highly-regarded free school provider on board and now a new name.