Newman School expansion plans for former Dinnington College

If approved, the former Dinnington College will be used as part of the oversubscribed Newman School, which caters for young people with SEND from ages two to 19.

The school currently has 159 pupils on enrolled – above its capacity of 120 pupils.

A new secondary and post 16 site of Newman School will be created at the old Dinnington College site, which will provide space for 180 pupils.

Dinnington Campus 1 (1)

It is hoped having the specialist school in Rotherham will help the 290 children who have been assessed as needing SEMH education in the last 18 months, as a lack of provision means they often have to travel to out-of-borough placement.

Buying the site will also allow the council to redevelop Newman Upper School in Whiston.

Students from the upper school, which is part of Rotherham’s oldest special school, will move to the Dinnington Campus, allowing the demolition of some of the existing buildings.

If plans are approved at Rotherham Council’s cabinet meeting on October 18, a pre-statutory consultation will be held.