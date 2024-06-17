Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An “inspiring” Sheffield nursery where children “learn to be happy, confident and inquisitive” has been praised in a glowing report by Ofsted.

For the first time in its history, Mount View Pre-School, in Derbyshire Lane, has been graded ‘outstanding’ in all areas by the education watchdog, the highest rating available.

Mount View Pre-School, in Derbyshire Lane, Sheffield, has been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas for the first time in its history in a glowing report by Ofsted. | Dean Atkins

It’s the culmination of a decade-long dream by manager Tina Sheedy, who says what sets Mount View apart from others is their “strong community.”

Ms Sheedy said: “It’s an amazing achievement and we’re really proud. It’s down to the dedication and hard work of staff and parents alike.

“I’ve been here 11 years and it’s been a goal of mine for all that time.

“We only want to give children the best start in life.”

The spotless report, published May 31, reads: “Children enjoy every moment of their time in this inspiring pre-school. They are very busy learning and having fun, from the warm, friendly greeting they receive when they register their arrival to their enthusiastic participation in songs and stories at the end of the session

“Children learn to be happy, confident and inquisitive

“Children rise to staff's high expectations and are very well behaved and consistently polite and friendly.”

Inspectors also noted staff’s “very high morale” and how exciting play had led to pre-school children confidently using words like antennae, symmetrical, beetroot and basil.

They also praised how parents were greatly involved in what their little ones learn and how they were invited on Mount View’s “frequent” trips on buses and trams to parks, museums and libraries.

Ms Sheedy said: “I think trips out and strong ties with our community are what sets us apart. We visit the care home, we have great ties with Mundella Primary, we have visits from the lollypop lady and local police.

“It’s a pleasure to give children lots of new experiences. This rating from Ofsted is just the icing on the cake.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say I absolutely love my job and it’s a privilege to be part of our children’s lives.”