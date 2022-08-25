LIVE: GCSE results day 2022 in Sheffield as students find out their marks following return of exams
Students across Sheffield will find out their GCSE results today after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you results as they come in, as well as celebratory photos from across our schools and will be hearing from pupils about what learning has been like during the Covid-19 crisis.
If you want to share your GCSE news with us today, whether you're a school sharing your results or just a proud parent
LIVE: GCSE results day in Sheffield
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 21:52
Key Events
- Students are receiving their GCSE results today (August 25 having sat exams for the first time in two years because of the pandemic.
- It is expected that grades will see a drop compared to last year, when teachers marked pupils based on long-term assessments.
- However, they are also forecast to be higher than the last exam period in 2019.
That’s all from us - Congratulations everyone who received their results today
Thanks for tuning in today everyone as we celebrated the fantastic achievements of every student in the city.
Massive congratulations to all the students who picked up their GCSE results today, you should all be very proud.
Have a great evening and enjoy the rest of your holidays.
Sheffield UTCs celebrating strong GCSE results
UTC Sheffield City Centre and UTC Olympic Legacy Park have been celebrating their strong GCSE results today.
UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park have had 76.2 per cent of students pass GCSE English and 72.4 per cent pass GCSE Maths.
79 per cent of their computer science students achieved grade 5 or above, with 10.5 per cent getting the highest possible grade of 9.
UTC Sheffield City Centre had 100 per cent of their triple science students pass the course and their techinical qualification pass rate was almost 80 per cent.
Well done to everyone at UTC Sheffield City Centre and UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park
Firth Park Academy student secures seven grade 9s in GCSE results
Firth Park Academy student Asqa Fias secured seven grade 9s in her GCSE results today, as the school celebrated the excellent achievements of their year 11 students.
The school taught additional daily lessons for all students until 4.00pm and ran holiday and Saturday school lessons for their GCSE cohort.
Other FPA students acheiving top results included:
- Suhail Seamcra, who achieved eight grades 8-9
- Mustafa Ali, also achieving eight grades 8-9
- Seven other students, who all achieved eight qualifications at grade 7 and above.
Congratulations to everyone at Firth Park Academy.
Westbourne School celebrates best ever GCSE results
Sheffield’s Westbourne School have attained their best ever GCSE results today, with 97 per cent of students receiving at least one grade 7.
91 per cent of students at the independent school attained grade 4 or above in at least five subjects.
36 per cent of the grades were grade 8 or 9.
Paddy Birbeck, Head of Westbourne Senior School, said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of all our Year 11 students and I wish them every success as they leave Westbourne to pursue their post-16 studies at Sixth Forms and Colleges across Sheffield and beyond.”
Congratulations to everyone at Westbourne School.
25% of students receive grades 7-9 in English at Westfield School
A quarter of students at Westfield School received a top grade of 7-9 in English in their GCSE results this year.
60% of Westfield GCSE students received grade 4 or above in their English and Maths exams.
Joe Birkbeck, Head of Westfield School, said: “It’s been wonderful for Westfield staff and I to share this moment with our Year 11 students. They have shown resilience and have worked hard through all the challenges of the last two years to achieve the results that will take them on to the next step in their journeys. We are proud of them all.”
Congratulations to everyone at Westfield School on their results
Harry Harrison signing on here. Congratulations to all of you receiving your results today, you should all be super proud.
Harry Harrison signing on here. Congratulations to all of you receiving your results today, you should all be super proud.
Sheffielders congratulate GCSE results day students and offer Uni of Life advice
The Star readers on Facebook have been sharing congratulations and advice for Sheffield’s GCSE result students.
Thank you for joining us today everybody, this is Alastair signing off for the afternoon. Congratulations again to all of Sheffield's students today.
ARTICLE: Sheffield students thrive despite two years of unprecedented pressure
What a resilient bunch this year’s GCSE students have proven to be - they deserve all the credit their city can offer.
Read The Star’s round up of this year’s GCSE Results Day 2022 here.
Sheffield teens buck national trend and celebrate GCSE results as other parts of country see a reduction in top grades
What a resilient bunch this year’s GCSE students have proven to be.
Just a note to all you schools, parents and readers waiting in anticipation - the live blog will get back up to speed within the next hour, we had to take a long break out to write all your stories up for the paper. Stay tuned!