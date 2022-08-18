LIVE: A-level results day 2022 as Sheffield students find out their grades following return of exams
Students across Sheffield will find out their A-Level results today after sitting exams for the first time in two years.
After two years of exams being cancelled by the pandemic, students are hoping for good news when they open their envelopes today.
In 2020 and 2021, students were graded by their teachers based on long-term assessments, but this year they returned to their exam papers.
However, students and schools are being told to expect lower than typical grades as a result - but also that they will be better than three years ago on average nationwide.
LIVE: A-level results day 2022 as Sheffield students find out their grades following return of exams
The Department for Education claims it worked with Ofqual to prepare students for this years exams, with measures such as advance notice on what might be on exams.
Pupils are due to receive their results from around 8am today and we’ll keep you updated on this live blog with all the latest news and success stories.
We’ll be reporting live from High Storrs School, one of the largest academies in Sheffield, with photos and stories from across the city.
If you want to share your A Level news with us today, whether you’re a school sharing your results or a proud parent, please email [email protected]
Grades down nationally from 2021 - but higher than last exam-sitting year before pandemic
Statistics show the overall A-Level pass rate awarded has dropped this year compared to 2021 - but still higher than the last time schools sat exams.
The overall pass rate has falled to 98.4 per cent, down from 99.5 per cent in 202, when grades were awarded by teachers.
However, UCAS said the second-highest number of A-Level students on record have been accepted into their first or second choice university courses, down from the all-time high last year.
High Storrs School say “hard work and determination” through pandemic has paid off
High Storrs School, who welcome The Star onto their grounds today for the big event at 8am, say their students have show “focus and determination” through the pandemic.
44 per cent of all grades at High Storrs have come in at an A* or A.
Headteacher Claire Tasker says their students now “fully deserve to celebrate”.
She said: “We have always worked with our students to keep them focused on what they can do to achieve their best rather than allowing the disruption of the past couple of years to over-shadow them. They all have the capacity to work hard and determine their futures. That is not to say there have not been challenges - lockdowns, no formal GCSE examinations, self-isolation, advanced information and more – but their engagement and commitment has led to fantastic outcomes. We are so proud.”
Director of Sixth Form, Laura Newell said: “what has given us even more cause for celebration is that students from all starting points have achieved excellent outcomes. This means they have also secured a wide range of exciting destinations”.
Emily Antcliff (A* A* A) and Mason Hodgkinson (BAB) at High Storrs School
Five OxBridge placements at ing Edward VII school
Five exceptional students at King Edward VII School have sailed through to a place at Oxford or Cambridge with their results today.
At the same time, the school says they have seen a 99.6 per cent pass rate and one in three grades were either an A or A*.
Linda Gooden, Headteacher, stated that, ‘Our amazing students displayed determination, commitment and resilience to achieve excellent results after the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are tremendously proud of our students and their achievements.
“Thank you to all parents, carers, staff and governors who have worked in close partnership to secure the success of our wonderful students. We wish them all the very best as they start the next stage in their educational journey.’
Councillor’s congratulations for students who persevered through pandemic to get A Level results today
The Sheffield City Council’s education cabinet member has offered her congratulations to students receiving their A-level results today in the face of ‘extraordinary challenges’.
Councillor Dawn Dale, Co-Chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee, said:
“I am continually impressed and proud of the resilience, determination and ambition of our city’s students in spite of the extraordinary challenges they have faced in the last few years.
“I hope that our students feel equally proud today as they celebrate getting their results and begin an exciting new chapter of their lives.”
Councillor Mick Rooney, Co-Chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee, added:
“As Sheffield’s students get their results today, I would like to praise our city’s wonderful schools, colleges and teachers, who continue to put our students first.
“I hope Sheffield’s students get the results they were hoping for today, but if you didn’t, please don’t be discouraged. Make use of the support available to you at your school or college and talk to them about the opportunities that are available to you.”
What to do if you are disappointed with your grades today - home schooling expert says students deserve ‘tremendous credit'
Dr Nick Smith from Oxford Home Schooling says: “This year’s A-level students deserve tremendous credit for persevering and achieving so much. It’s brilliant to see that many have secured the results they wanted, and they should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.
“There will inevitably be students who don’t quite receive the grades that they had hoped for and for these individuals they will naturally feel disappointed. But they shouldn’t worry, as there are a number of options available to those who didn’t get the A-levels they were expecting or needing.
“To start with, check out the UCAS clearing system as many institutions will still have places available. The website will show whether your desired course is available somewhere else, and it’s also worth giving them a call.
“If you feel like the grade you’ve been given is lower than you expected, you can appeal by contacting your school, who will then inform the examining board. The board will examine the evidence provided by the school and decide whether any changes need to be made.
“You also have the option of exploring other learning avenues, such as work experience or apprenticeships. Taking a gap year is also a possibility, allowing you to travel or volunteer before going into further education.
“Alternatively, you could take a break from traditional education but carry on learning by resitting your A-levels or studying for new ones while working. Opting for distance learning is the most flexible approach you can take as everything you need is available online, meaning that you can learn wherever and whenever is convenient for you.”
‘Fantastic morning’ at Sheffield Girls’ with 4/5 results graded at A or higher
Great news coming from Sheffield Girls’ School Trust where staff say they four out of five of all grades have come back at A or higher.
The school has attained a 100 per cent pass rate and a huge 93 per cent of grades are between A* and B.
Headteacher Nina Gunson said: “These students completed their GCSEs and embarked on their A Level studies during COVID and had spells of Guided Home Learning during lockdown in Year 12. They relied on self-motivation, resilience and the innovation and support of their teachers, both when they were in school and when they were out of school, and we are all incredibly proud of this stunning set of results.”
Maya Seligman, Lucy Rowland, Hazel Platts and Joanna Stopford celebrate their A-Level results at High Storrs School
Students express frustration at ‘scaremongering’ reports that grades would be lower than expected because of exams
Students at High Storrs School told The Star how they feared the worst this year because of Department for Education and newspaper reports to prepare for disappointment”.
An advisory note was issued by the DofE this week saying they did not expect many schools at all to post better results than 202 due to the reutrn of exams.
At High Storrs School, two successful students told The Star what that was like to read at the end of what has been a tremendously anxious few years.
Jacob Boughton-Glerup, who is going to Manchester to study English Literature with an two A’s and an A, said: “I’m feeling great but I was left absolutely in bits over the Telegraph and newspaper artiles swimming around saying to prepare for disappointment.
“It seemed to be more scare mongering and I don’t think it that did kids across the country any good.
“I think it was nice to get back to exams - it’s like as a rite of passage. But it was hard. Of course the pandemic hurt but teachers did as much as they could to clear the gap.”
Emily Antcliff, who is celebrating two Ats and an A and will study occupaptional therapy at St John’s in York, said: “I’m happy and relieved. Because all the newspapers came out saying to be ready for disappointment, I was doubting myself.
“I personally found it very hard to sleep. We’ve never done the proper exams before. “We had to learn a majority of our course online and in our rooms on our own. It was so hard.”