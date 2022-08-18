LIVE: A-level results day 2022 as Sheffield students find out their grades following return of exams

Dr Nick Smith from Oxford Home Schooling says: “This year’s A-level students deserve tremendous credit for persevering and achieving so much. It’s brilliant to see that many have secured the results they wanted, and they should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

“There will inevitably be students who don’t quite receive the grades that they had hoped for and for these individuals they will naturally feel disappointed. But they shouldn’t worry, as there are a number of options available to those who didn’t get the A-levels they were expecting or needing.

“To start with, check out the UCAS clearing system as many institutions will still have places available. The website will show whether your desired course is available somewhere else, and it’s also worth giving them a call.

“If you feel like the grade you’ve been given is lower than you expected, you can appeal by contacting your school, who will then inform the examining board. The board will examine the evidence provided by the school and decide whether any changes need to be made.

“You also have the option of exploring other learning avenues, such as work experience or apprenticeships. Taking a gap year is also a possibility, allowing you to travel or volunteer before going into further education.